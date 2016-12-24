Lamar Miller’s status uncertain, game may not mean much

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 24, 2016, 6:41 AM EST

The Texans are unsure whether running back Lamar Miller will be able to go for tonight’s game against the Bengals. But it might not really matter.

If the Titans beat the Jaguars this afternoon, then the Texans-Bengals game tonight doesn’t really mean a lot: Win or lose tonight, the AFC South race would come down to the Texans-Titans Week 17 game.

That’s why it might be wise for the Texans to rest Miller, who didn’t practice this week with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network described Miller as “very iffy.” If your leading rusher is “very iffy,” wouldn’t it make more sense to rest him this week so he can be healthy for the divisional title game next week?

Of course, if the Titans lose this afternoon, the calculus changes for the Texans: In that scenario, a win tonight would give the Texans the AFC South title. In that scenario, the Texans might be better off pulling out all the stops to try to win tonight, and then resting any injured players in Week 17.

So the Texans may keep an eye on the scoreboard, and determine Miller’s status not just based on how he feels in pregame warmups, but on whether or not the Titans win.