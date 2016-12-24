 Skip to content

Line judge Sarah Thomas leaves after collision, returns to game

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2016, 4:17 PM EST
Line judge Sarah Thomas (53) is hit by Minnesota Vikings' Kyle Rudolph and Green Bay Packers' Morgan Burnett (42) during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) AP

NFL officials constantly are at risk of injury as they try to position themselves to make accurate calls amid 22 young, large, fast, strong men in armor. On Saturday, line judge Sarah Thomas has that risk become a potential injury.

Thomas took a helmet to the midsection from Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph as he was being tackled near the sideline by Packers safety Morgan Burnett. Thomas landed hard and exited the game.

There are conflicting reports as to whether she was checked for a concussion (she appeared to hit her head on the ground) or whether he had a potential wrist injury. Either way, she received clearance to return to action.

