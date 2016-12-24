Lions promote a corner with Darius Slay hurting

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2016, 11:08 AM EST

The Lions will be in Dallas on Sunday night and it’s not looking like cornerback Darius Slay will be in the lineup for the game.

Slay hurt his hamstring against the Giants last Sunday and he’s been on the side during practice this week. On Saturday, the Lions made a move to give them more help in the secondary with Slay apparently headed to the inactive list this week.

The team announced that they have promoted cornerback Alex Carter from the practice squad. Carter was a third-round pick last year and didn’t play during his rookie season because of injury. He has yet to play in any regular season games for Detroit after failing to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

The Lions made room for a new arrival on Friday when they waived defensive end Corey Lemonier.