Lockett will have season-ending surgery

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 8:18 PM EST

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken right leg that will require season-ending surgery, Seahawks coach Pete Caroll told reporters.

Lockett was injured while making a catch that was originally ruled a touchdown in the first half of Saturday’s game vs. the Cardinals.

The speedy Lockett had come on strong in recent weeks and had 16 receptions over the previous three games. The Seahawks will miss his ability to stretch the field as a wide receiver and his big-play ability in the return game.

Lockett was a third-round pick in 2015. He had played in all 15 games this season and had two punt return touchdowns in the last four games.