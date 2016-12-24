 Skip to content

Lockett will have season-ending surgery

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 8:18 PM EST
SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 24: Wide receiver Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks gestures to the crowd as he leaves the game after getting injured in a play against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 24, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) Getty Images

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken right leg that will require season-ending surgery, Seahawks coach Pete Caroll told reporters.

Lockett was injured while making a catch that was originally ruled a touchdown in the first half of Saturday’s game vs. the Cardinals.

The speedy Lockett had come on strong in recent weeks and had 16 receptions over the previous three games. The Seahawks will miss his ability to stretch the field as a wide receiver and his big-play ability in the return game.

Lockett was a third-round pick in 2015. He had played in all 15 games this season and had two punt return touchdowns in the last four games.

11 Responses to “Lockett will have season-ending surgery”
  1. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Dec 24, 2016 8:22 PM

    Not good given the Seahawks will likely face the Giants first in the playoffs.

  2. ketch20too says: Dec 24, 2016 8:29 PM

    Could be a great player, but looks to be fragile as glass.

  3. osiris33 (bandwagon since 1976) says: Dec 24, 2016 8:42 PM

    patsfan4lifesbchamps says:

    Not good given the Seahawks will likely face the Giants first in the playoffs.
    ——————————————————————-
    At home. Not a big concern.

  4. maust1013 says: Dec 24, 2016 8:42 PM

    ketch20too says:
    Dec 24, 2016 8:29 PM
    Could be a great player, but looks to be fragile as glass.
    ==================

    Based on one injury he’s ‘fragile as glass?’

  5. copiouscaffeine says: Dec 24, 2016 8:55 PM

    What a loss for all true NFL fans

  6. champs794 says: Dec 24, 2016 8:57 PM

    With or without surgery, coming back from a broken leg in Week 16 seems like a longshot.

  7. n0hopeleft says: Dec 24, 2016 9:02 PM

    The Seahawks are beatable in their house and now they’re injured. NFC is wide open.

  8. straighcashhomey says: Dec 24, 2016 9:05 PM

    Seattle going to be one and done. Book it

  9. footballfan72 says: Dec 24, 2016 10:06 PM

    Don’t matter, no one is stopping Dallas this year. 20 years is long enough, time for another ring!!!

  10. nhpats says: Dec 24, 2016 10:16 PM

    patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    Dec 24, 2016 8:22 PM
    Not good given the Seahawks will likely face the Giants first in the playoffs.

    ——–
    Tell us Jets fan…..who are your Jets facing in the first playoff round?

  11. r502 says: Dec 24, 2016 10:30 PM

    Osiris33, did you see that choke job against a sad sack Cardinal club at home today?
    Myopia: the inability to see things clearly and for what they are.

