Lockett will have season-ending surgery

Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken right leg that will require season-ending surgery, Seahawks coach Pete Caroll told reporters.
Lockett was injured while making a catch that was originally ruled a touchdown in the first half of Saturday’s game vs. the Cardinals.
The speedy Lockett had come on strong in recent weeks and had 16 receptions over the previous three games. The Seahawks will miss his ability to stretch the field as a wide receiver and his big-play ability in the return game.
Lockett was a third-round pick in 2015. He had played in all 15 games this season and had two punt return touchdowns in the last four games.
Not good given the Seahawks will likely face the Giants first in the playoffs.
Could be a great player, but looks to be fragile as glass.
patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
At home. Not a big concern.
ketch20too says:
Dec 24, 2016 8:29 PM
Based on one injury he’s ‘fragile as glass?’
What a loss for all true NFL fans
With or without surgery, coming back from a broken leg in Week 16 seems like a longshot.
The Seahawks are beatable in their house and now they’re injured. NFC is wide open.
Seattle going to be one and done. Book it
Don’t matter, no one is stopping Dallas this year. 20 years is long enough, time for another ring!!!
patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
Dec 24, 2016 8:22 PM
Tell us Jets fan…..who are your Jets facing in the first playoff round?
Osiris33, did you see that choke job against a sad sack Cardinal club at home today?
Myopia: the inability to see things clearly and for what they are.