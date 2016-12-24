Marcus Mariota has a fractured fibula

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2016, 4:30 PM EST

The Titans’ playoff chances took a hit on Saturday with a loss to the Jaguars, but a Texans loss on Saturday night will keep their hopes of winning a division title alive.

They’d need to go on and beat the Texans in Week 17, but they’d have to do it without quarterback Marcus Mariota. Mariota was carted off the field during Saturday’s game with an air cast on his lower right leg. After the game, coach Mike Mularkey confirmed that the injury was just as serious as it looked.

“Marcus has a fractured fibula. Obviously he is out,” Mularkey said.

That will leave Matt Cassel to start against Houston whether the Titans are playing for the division title or not. Saturday’s game was going poorly for the Titans before Mariota was injured, but this is pretty much the exact opposite of what anyone associated with the Titans wanted to get this Christmas.