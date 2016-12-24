 Skip to content

Matt Ryan making his MVP case as the Falcons are cruising

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 24, 2016, 2:23 PM EST
Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan (2) looks to pass against the Carolina Panthers in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn) AP

One of the quarterbacks in Charlotte today is an MVP. The other one is playing like one.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is making a strong case to be named the league’s most valuable player, putting the Falcons up 20-3 in the second quarter with a touchdown pass to tight end D.J. Tialavea.

That made Tialavea the 10th different Falcon to catch a pass today, as Ryan continues to spread the ball around masterfully. He’s 16-of-19 for 176 yards and two touchdowns already.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, on the other hand, is struggling. He’s 6-of-17 for 58 yards and an interception at the moment, continuing a second half of the season trend. Whether it’s the lingering effects of the beating he’s taken this year or simply regressing, he’s not the same player as a year ago.

The only good news for the Panthers has been Greg Olsen catching a 17-yard pass in the second quarter. That put him over the 1,000-yard mark for the third season in a row, the only tight end in NFL history to do that.

