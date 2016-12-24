 Skip to content

Michael Floyd expected to be active for Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2016, 9:33 AM EST
GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 17: Wide receiver Michael Floyd #15 of the Arizona Cardinals makes a 9-yard touchdown reception against cornerback Darryl Roberts #27 of the New York Jets in the fourth quarter during the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 17, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images

Wide receiver Michael Floyd traveled to Denver with the Patriots last weekend, but he didn’t play against the Broncos a few days after joining the team as a waiver claim.

Floyd’s now had a full practice week with the team and it looks like that will be enough for him to get a uniform for Saturday’s game against the Jets. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Floyd will be active for the game.

The type of role Floyd might play for New England is unclear. They’re missing Danny Amendola at receiver, but have Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell set to go and Floyd is likely limited in terms of how much of the playbook he has under his belt at this point.

Floyd had 33 catches for 446 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games with the Cardinals before he was waived in the wake of a DUI arrest. Floyd, who is set to be a free agent after the season, had a .217 blood alcohol content when he was arrested on December 12.

8 Responses to “Michael Floyd expected to be active for Patriots”
  1. atthemurph says: Dec 24, 2016 9:38 AM

    I thought he was on the injury report with a hangover?

  2. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 24, 2016 9:49 AM

    “Floyd’s now had a full practice week with the team and it looks like that will be enough for him to get a uniform for Saturday’s game against the Jets. ”

    He played for Charlie Weiss in college I’m told and Charlie’s offense is still part of the Pats offense so Floyd knows some of the plays.

    I’m sure he still has a lot of work to do to get up to speed, but he’s got a good, solid base to work from.

    If the Pats get up early on the Jets I expect they’ll get Floyd a number of chances to see what he can do.

  3. pastabelly says: Dec 24, 2016 9:53 AM

    Seriously, he HAS to be behind Edelman, Hogan, and Mitchell. We are talking about a fifth receiver here once Amendola gets healthy.

  4. jakethesnake123 says: Dec 24, 2016 9:55 AM

    Guess they gave him some time to sober up!

  5. bassplucker says: Dec 24, 2016 10:05 AM

    Why wouldn’t he be active? He can help the team, he’s not injured and he hasn’t drawn an NFL suspension (yet, if he ever does) for the DUI.

  6. kissbillsrings says: Dec 24, 2016 10:05 AM

    I’m happy to see he’s active but really not expecting too much based on him being with the team for such a short time…. But any rhythm he can get with Brady these last couple of regular season games is a HUGE bonus for any post season success, especially if Dola is not 100% ready to return…..
    Sure hope things work out…..he JUST MAY end up being the steal of the year & if he signs an extension the Pats overall WR group could be the best in Brady’s tenure next year….

  7. patsfan says: Dec 24, 2016 10:07 AM

    makes sense. Give him limited reps in front of a home crowd…

  8. donttrollonme says: Dec 24, 2016 10:08 AM

    Guy has dropped more passes than I can count. He’s all your Pats, good luck to him and you.

