Michael Floyd expected to be active for Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2016, 9:33 AM EST

Wide receiver Michael Floyd traveled to Denver with the Patriots last weekend, but he didn’t play against the Broncos a few days after joining the team as a waiver claim.

Floyd’s now had a full practice week with the team and it looks like that will be enough for him to get a uniform for Saturday’s game against the Jets. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Floyd will be active for the game.

The type of role Floyd might play for New England is unclear. They’re missing Danny Amendola at receiver, but have Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell set to go and Floyd is likely limited in terms of how much of the playbook he has under his belt at this point.

Floyd had 33 catches for 446 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games with the Cardinals before he was waived in the wake of a DUI arrest. Floyd, who is set to be a free agent after the season, had a .217 blood alcohol content when he was arrested on December 12.