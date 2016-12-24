Michael Floyd expected to be active for Patriots

Wide receiver Michael Floyd traveled to Denver with the Patriots last weekend, but he didn’t play against the Broncos a few days after joining the team as a waiver claim.
Floyd’s now had a full practice week with the team and it looks like that will be enough for him to get a uniform for Saturday’s game against the Jets. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Floyd will be active for the game.
The type of role Floyd might play for New England is unclear. They’re missing Danny Amendola at receiver, but have Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell set to go and Floyd is likely limited in terms of how much of the playbook he has under his belt at this point.
Floyd had 33 catches for 446 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games with the Cardinals before he was waived in the wake of a DUI arrest. Floyd, who is set to be a free agent after the season, had a .217 blood alcohol content when he was arrested on December 12.
I thought he was on the injury report with a hangover?
“Floyd’s now had a full practice week with the team and it looks like that will be enough for him to get a uniform for Saturday’s game against the Jets. ”
He played for Charlie Weiss in college I’m told and Charlie’s offense is still part of the Pats offense so Floyd knows some of the plays.
I’m sure he still has a lot of work to do to get up to speed, but he’s got a good, solid base to work from.
If the Pats get up early on the Jets I expect they’ll get Floyd a number of chances to see what he can do.
Seriously, he HAS to be behind Edelman, Hogan, and Mitchell. We are talking about a fifth receiver here once Amendola gets healthy.
Guess they gave him some time to sober up!
Why wouldn’t he be active? He can help the team, he’s not injured and he hasn’t drawn an NFL suspension (yet, if he ever does) for the DUI.
I’m happy to see he’s active but really not expecting too much based on him being with the team for such a short time…. But any rhythm he can get with Brady these last couple of regular season games is a HUGE bonus for any post season success, especially if Dola is not 100% ready to return…..
Sure hope things work out…..he JUST MAY end up being the steal of the year & if he signs an extension the Pats overall WR group could be the best in Brady’s tenure next year….
makes sense. Give him limited reps in front of a home crowd…
Guy has dropped more passes than I can count. He’s all your Pats, good luck to him and you.