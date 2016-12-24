Mike McCoy may be at the end of the road in San Diego

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2016, 4:51 PM EST

Chargers coach Mike McCoy recently admitted that he has not yet received an extension to a contract that runs through 2017. After becoming the first team in more than a calendar year to lose to the Browns, McCoy may not be coaching another game.

McCoy now moves to the top of the NFL’s endangered species list, with Bills coach Rex Ryan. Only one game remains this season for both teams; if McCoy and/or Ryan don’t get fired in the coming days, the end of the road becomes possible if not probable next Monday, January 2.

Hired after the 2012 season from the Broncos, McCoy has a record of 27-36 in four seasons. The Chargers went 9-7 each of his first two years, qualifying for the playoffs in 2013.

The team plunged to 4-12 last year, and currently is 5-10.

Coupled with a looming move to Los Angeles, the Chargers likely will feel compelled to make a change in order to enter a new market the right way.

Maybe they can hire Jeff Fisher.