NFC playoff picture: Falcons clinch, close in on No. 2 seed

The Falcons are in much better playoff position heading out of Week 16 than they were heading into Week 16.
Atlanta has now clinched a playoff berth and has the inside track to the No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff bye.
The Giants also clinched a playoff berth on Saturday, despite losing on Thursday night.
Here’s how the NFC playoff race looks, heading into the Lions-Cowboys game on Monday night:
LEADERS
1. Cowboys (12-2): Clinched home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.
2. Falcons (10-5): Clinched the NFC South.
3. Lions (9-5): Detroit could finish anywhere from the No. 2 seed to out of the playoffs entirely. Lions will clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Cowboys on Monday night and will win the NFC North if they beat the Packers in Week 17.
4. Seahawks (9-5-1): Seattle has clinched the NFC West, but blew a golden opportunity to take a big step toward the No. 2 seed with a loss to the Cardinals.
5. Giants (10-5): New York has clinched a wild card.
6. Packers (9-6): Green Bay wins the NFC North with a win at Detroit next week.
OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
7. Washington (8-6-1): Washington makes the playoffs with a win against the Giants and losses by both the Lions and the Packers. If the Lions beat the Cowboys on Monday night and the Packers beat the Lions in Week 17, Washington is eliminated even with a win. If Washington loses to the Giants, Washington is eliminated.
8. Buccaneers (8-7): The Bucs need to win next week and get a lot of help.
Matt Ryan doesn’t have the media coverage others have, but his case for MVP is the strongest right now. Where are the Falcons without him? 3-12?
Packers fans can say same thing about Aaron Rodgers — for the past six years. Without him they’re a 4-12 team.
GB hasn’t had a championship level defense since 2010.
Seahawks choked that away with that sad performance from the o line in the first half
The Giants, FINALLY, are in the dance again. I expected nothing in 2016, as 2017 was the year that most of us Giants fans believed that we would be legit again. Anything that the Giants do from here on in this season is gravy.
Dallas better hope they don’t face the Packers after first round bye. It’s hard to beat a team in regular season and in the playoffs especially if that team is on a winning streak. Dallas best matchup would be against the Giants because there is no way to lose three times to the same team in the same season.
————-
Oh there is a way. And Giants defense is the constant. Eventually, that offense will exploit that weak Dallas defense. They want no parts of a third match up. They don’t want ANY of the teams that could finish third or sixth.
I guess I should have expected this sort of thing from the Chargers.
NFC South CHAMPS!
pretty impressive offense to watch… if they improve their defense, they will be a tam to watch for several years!
The Giants should hope they get to go to Green Bay in the first round. I don’t think they can hack it in Seattle or Atlanta.
NYG
Matty Ice has thrown TD passes this season to 13 different players, of whom 10 have caught at least two – both NFL records.Hes having his best season and should receive serious MVP consideration
Goodbte bucs and redskins. I can’t see them getting in now.
Dallas will likely roll over for Detroit.
Man, those Seahawks just can’t seal the deal in the big games. The way they talk, you’d think they haven’t lost a game all year. How do you win a division with a record like that? What do say Vancouversportsbro? shawk? Anyone want to comment? HeHeHe.
The Skins are going to be a Problem if they get in. Mark my words and let it happen please.
The scenario for Washington is wrong. They don’t need a Green Bay loss. They only need a Detroit loss to Cowboys on Monday. With both Green Bay and Detroit at 9-6, the loser will be out of the playoffs if the Redskins win next week and end 9-6-1.
Still looking for the Viking’s scenario to the playoffs.
Did I miss it?
Back in September, the Barney fans assured me, over and over again, that their team would be resting their players for the playoffs this week.
You know, after already having wrapped up the #1 seed and all that.
I have to give them some credit though, they were right about this game being meaningless to them.
skoLOL!
Ain’t NOBODY gonna want to play Green Bay if they get in, NOBODY you listening New England! Yeah I said it!
Where’s the Vikings?
Oh wait.
The scenario for Washington is wrong. They don’t need a Green Bay loss. They only need a Detroit loss to Cowboys on Monday. With both Green Bay and Detroit at 9-6, the loser will be out of the playoffs if the Redskins win next week and end 9-6-1.
—————————————————
Too bad the Redskins aren’t going to win next week against the Giants!
You forgot an important scenario. If Dallas beats Detroit, Washington gets the sixth seed with a win in week 17. They do NOT need both Detroit and Green Bay to lose as stated in this article.
umm the game will be in dallas.period….they wont have to worry about playing against the packers, and the refs..remember?
this kills me…green bay beats minnesota (packer fans insist the vikings are the worst team in the nfl) and somehow thats an accomplishment?.. cant have it both ways.. cant wait till detroit bounces green bay in a week, and i hope it’s mainly due to screwed up officiating..something packer fans say never exists.. right cheese heads?
I like the Packers’ chances next week. They’re on fire right now.
Matty Ice? Mvp? We all know the Falcons will lose their first playoff game by 35 points while a suspiciously loud crowd cheers randomly over the loudspeakers.
So, do the Giants enter the postseason playing TWO straight bad games by losing at Washington Sunday?
Do they match Skins intensity?
Will be interesting to see how McAdoo and Co. play it this week.
Entering playoffs losing two in a row not good.
————-
This is false.
Regardless of what happens on Monday night, if Detroit wins the NFC North, the Skins are out, due to head to head vs. Green Bay. And if the Bucs win, the Skins are out anyway.
Rodgers for MVP!
leatherface2012 says:
Dec 24, 2016 9:24 PM
this kills me…green bay beats minnesota (packer fans insist the vikings are the worst team in the nfl) and somehow thats an accomplishment?.. cant have it both ways.. cant wait till detroit bounces green bay in a week, and i hope it’s mainly due to screwed up officiating..something packer fans say never exists.. right cheese heads?
————————
No Leatherface, officials make mistakes every single week.
The game is becoming so fast and today’s cameras catch almost every flaw.
It’s football.
But your whacked out ideas that there’s some grand, scripted NFL conspiracy that gives the Packers an advantage year after year, while intentionally languishing the Vikings in continual mediocrity is comical/scary.
To what end. Does the NFL seriously crave the Green Bay television market and all those $$$ that follow?
Why are the Jets and Bears so god awful every year?
Why has it taken so long to fit a team in the L.A. area?
None of your concepts even make sense.
Earlier today you were siding with your insubordinate players because Mike Zimmer can’t cover a post route.
I always appreciate the laughs though.
Regardless of what happens on Monday night, if Detroit wins the NFC North, the Skins are out, due to head to head vs. Green Bay. And if the Bucs win, the Skins are out anyway.
—-
No this is false.
If Redskins wins next week and green bay loses, redskins are in with a 9-6-1 record over Green Bay’s 9-7.
Seattle losing to Tampa, Green Bay and Arizona down the stretch is not just a hiccup on the way to another deep run in the playoffs despite what Seahag fan will tell you.
Everyone knows that O-lone is second rate trash, but the legion of gloom isn’t scaring anyone without Thomas.
Speed of the game is an excuse. There are many plays that the refs get wrong wide open in the middle of the field with no traffic and simply choose not to call it (or call what they don’t even see).
————–
The Giants can beat anyone anywhere. Their defense is portable. Their offense has questions, but officiating aside (MIN, PIT, PHI) on the road, they are one of only two or three playoff teams that can win anywhere.
I’ve been playing with ESPN’s playoff machine and I can’t find the scenario where the Bucs get in. Looks to be the NFC North runner up and the redskins are competing for the other wildcard.
If Packers do get in it’ll be one and done again. Lol
Finally we don’t have to talk about the 15 different things that have to happen for the Vikings to get into the playoffs. They were bounced out by the Packers today, a fitting end to yet another championship-less season, the 55th in a row.
brooklynfalc says:
Dec 24, 2016 8:44 PM
Matty Ice has thrown TD passes this season to 13 different players, of whom 10 have caught at least two – both NFL records.Hes having his best season and should receive serious MVP consideration
Please give him the MVP and let the falcon fans cheer for the stats cuz it don’t meat nothin if you can’t win the playoffs.
Bucs only in with win, Green Bay win (own strength of victory over Lions) and Washington loss. If Detroit wins the North, it is likely to come down to the seventh tiebreaker between Tampa and Green Bay, they’re split on everything before that and not enough common opponents, and Green Bay would likely still own the tiebreaker if it goes that far, but they can still get in.With their injuries, it may not matter anyway.
codythao35 says:
Dec 24, 2016 9:55 PM
If Packers do get in it’ll be one and done again. Lol
—————–
If they win the North, it will be one and done. If they go in as the wild card, I like their chances in Atlanta or Seattle, with the way Seattle’s defense looked today.
Where are all the Panthers’ fans that were crowing about “pounding”?
Miami Dolphins!!!!!!! Merry Christmas
/////////////////////////////////////
The Vikings own the NFL record for postseason losses. The Vikings own the NFL record for one-and-done appearances in the postseason. Laugh all you want.
juice08 says:
Dec 24, 2016 9:08 PM
Where’s the Vikings?
Oh wait.
the same place that the packers will be after the lions beat em next week….sitting on the couch watching the playoffs with their buddies from the cleveland browns
that cant be right. according to packer fans, the vikings have never even been to the playoffs. and btw, what is rodgers record in playoffs and super bowls? try 3-12 on for size