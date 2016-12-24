NFC playoff picture: Falcons clinch, close in on No. 2 seed

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 24, 2016, 8:18 PM EST

The Falcons are in much better playoff position heading out of Week 16 than they were heading into Week 16.

Atlanta has now clinched a playoff berth and has the inside track to the No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff bye.

The Giants also clinched a playoff berth on Saturday, despite losing on Thursday night.

Here’s how the NFC playoff race looks, heading into the Lions-Cowboys game on Monday night:

LEADERS

1. Cowboys (12-2): Clinched home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs.

2. Falcons (10-5): Clinched the NFC South.

3. Lions (9-5): Detroit could finish anywhere from the No. 2 seed to out of the playoffs entirely. Lions will clinch a playoff berth if they beat the Cowboys on Monday night and will win the NFC North if they beat the Packers in Week 17.

4. Seahawks (9-5-1): Seattle has clinched the NFC West, but blew a golden opportunity to take a big step toward the No. 2 seed with a loss to the Cardinals.

5. Giants (10-5): New York has clinched a wild card.

6. Packers (9-6): Green Bay wins the NFC North with a win at Detroit next week.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Washington (8-6-1): Washington makes the playoffs with a win against the Giants and losses by both the Lions and the Packers. If the Lions beat the Cowboys on Monday night and the Packers beat the Lions in Week 17, Washington is eliminated even with a win. If Washington loses to the Giants, Washington is eliminated.

8. Buccaneers (8-7): The Bucs need to win next week and get a lot of help.