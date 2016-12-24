Pats take early lead in New England

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2016, 1:18 PM EST

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady appeared on the injury report because of a thigh issue that limited him in practice all three days, but there weren’t any signs of trouble on the first New England drive of the game.

Brady hit on 3-of-4 passes for 38 yards to move the Patriots into the red zone, but the drive stalled on two LeGarrette Blount runs and a Brady throwaway on third down after a long stay in the pocket. It appeared Brady may have had a shot at hitting Julian Edelman in the end zone, but either disagreed or didn’t see the receiver before throwing it out of bounds.

Stephen Gostkowski’s 29-yard field goal made it a 3-0 lead for the Patriots.

The Jets’ first drive was a short one and ended when Chris Long sacked Bryce Petty for a seven-yard loss. Their second wasn’t any longer and ended with a Malcolm Butler interception near midfield.