Quarterback injuries could get Cowboys to rethink strategy

The Cowboys plan to play to win on Monday night against the Lions. Owner Jerry Jones has suggested that, given the team’s experience the last time it was the No. 1 seed, resting starters may not happen in Week 17.
On Sunday, they got a vicarious glimpse of the risk they’re taking.
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr both suffered broken legs on Saturday. The injuries were reminders that, despite the broad protections afforded to quarterbacks, the worst-case scenario can still happen.
Of course, the Cowboys have something the Titans and Raiders don’t: A backup quarterback who can come in and get things done at a high level. Given the whimsical way in which Jones has talked about a possible Tony Romo return in 2016, the owner would surely say an injury to rookie Dak Prescott was meant to be — a gesture from the football gods as they try to give Romo things he’s never experienced in his career, from an appearance in the NFC title game to a Super Bowl to a championship.
Still, the Cowboys will be risking a cacophony of “I told you so’s” if Prescott gets injured and if Romo ultimately can’t deliver. They say bad things happen in threes, and come Monday night Prescott could complete the trifecta.
Who is that… Romo? The guy with 2 playoff wins in his entire career? The Cowboys better hope Dak stays healthy….
Or they could not. Much more likely as playing Romo just ignites more chatter.
And Packet fans still tell you how they are the chosen ones.
Please see next 49 years…….
I think the worst thing that can happen is they sit Prescott, and Romo plays lights out amazing creating drama about what they would really do come playoff time.
this is exactly what i told my brother in law tonite.. no way in hell does dallas leave prescott in against the lions…the game is meaningless for dallas
Injuries are part of the game. Injuries occur on the practice field or in the weight room, even on the highway on the way to or from the stadium.
You play your players, and you play to win. Prescott and Eliot are having an extraordinary rookie season, but they’ve never played football in January, not in the NFL, when it matters.
Resting starters is not a winning strategy, if you want to build momentum going into the playoffs, as has been proven time and again.
Bad things do happen in threes, Bryce Petty went down for the year today.