 Skip to content

Quarterback injuries could get Cowboys to rethink strategy

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2016, 10:21 PM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 20: Tony Romo #9 talks with Dak Prescott #4 and Mark Sanchez #3 of the Dallas Cowboys on the bench during the first half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Cowboys plan to play to win on Monday night against the Lions. Owner Jerry Jones has suggested that, given the team’s experience the last time it was the No. 1 seed, resting starters may not happen in Week 17.

On Sunday, they got a vicarious glimpse of the risk they’re taking.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr both suffered broken legs on Saturday. The injuries were reminders that, despite the broad protections afforded to quarterbacks, the worst-case scenario can still happen.

Of course, the Cowboys have something the Titans and Raiders don’t: A backup quarterback who can come in and get things done at a high level. Given the whimsical way in which Jones has talked about a possible Tony Romo return in 2016, the owner would surely say an injury to rookie Dak Prescott was meant to be — a gesture from the football gods as they try to give Romo things he’s never experienced in his career, from an appearance in the NFC title game to a Super Bowl to a championship.

Still, the Cowboys will be risking a cacophony of “I told you so’s” if Prescott gets injured and if Romo ultimately can’t deliver. They say bad things happen in threes, and come Monday night Prescott could complete the trifecta.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Dallas Cowboys, Home, Oakland Raiders, Rumor Mill, Tennessee Titans
7 Responses to “Quarterback injuries could get Cowboys to rethink strategy”
  1. nhpats says: Dec 24, 2016 10:29 PM

    “Of course, the Cowboys have something the Titans and Raiders don’t: A backup quarterback who can come in and get things done at a high level. ”

    Who is that… Romo? The guy with 2 playoff wins in his entire career? The Cowboys better hope Dak stays healthy….

  2. 12brichandfamous says: Dec 24, 2016 10:31 PM

    Or they could not. Much more likely as playing Romo just ignites more chatter.

  3. ketchupaholic says: Dec 24, 2016 10:31 PM

    And Packet fans still tell you how they are the chosen ones.

    Please see next 49 years…….

  4. justorion says: Dec 24, 2016 10:32 PM

    I think the worst thing that can happen is they sit Prescott, and Romo plays lights out amazing creating drama about what they would really do come playoff time.

  5. leatherface2012 says: Dec 24, 2016 10:43 PM

    this is exactly what i told my brother in law tonite.. no way in hell does dallas leave prescott in against the lions…the game is meaningless for dallas

  6. gawainsghost says: Dec 24, 2016 10:48 PM

    Injuries are part of the game. Injuries occur on the practice field or in the weight room, even on the highway on the way to or from the stadium.
    You play your players, and you play to win. Prescott and Eliot are having an extraordinary rookie season, but they’ve never played football in January, not in the NFL, when it matters.
    Resting starters is not a winning strategy, if you want to build momentum going into the playoffs, as has been proven time and again.

  7. grndizzle says: Dec 24, 2016 10:48 PM

    Bad things do happen in threes, Bryce Petty went down for the year today.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!