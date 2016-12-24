Quarterback injuries could get Cowboys to rethink strategy

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2016, 10:21 PM EST

The Cowboys plan to play to win on Monday night against the Lions. Owner Jerry Jones has suggested that, given the team’s experience the last time it was the No. 1 seed, resting starters may not happen in Week 17.

On Sunday, they got a vicarious glimpse of the risk they’re taking.

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr both suffered broken legs on Saturday. The injuries were reminders that, despite the broad protections afforded to quarterbacks, the worst-case scenario can still happen.

Of course, the Cowboys have something the Titans and Raiders don’t: A backup quarterback who can come in and get things done at a high level. Given the whimsical way in which Jones has talked about a possible Tony Romo return in 2016, the owner would surely say an injury to rookie Dak Prescott was meant to be — a gesture from the football gods as they try to give Romo things he’s never experienced in his career, from an appearance in the NFC title game to a Super Bowl to a championship.

Still, the Cowboys will be risking a cacophony of “I told you so’s” if Prescott gets injured and if Romo ultimately can’t deliver. They say bad things happen in threes, and come Monday night Prescott could complete the trifecta.