Raiders blow it open

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 6:08 PM EST

The Colts did not show up for the second half, and their season is just about over.

The Raiders ran off 26 straight points to go up 33-7 midway through the third quarter. It was 19-7 at halftime.

The Colts have since answered with an Andrew Luck pass to Dwayne Allen to make it 33-14, but they are going to need some stops to have any chance.

The Raiders have scored in the second half on a pair of 22-yard touchdown runs by DeAndre Washington. The first came on the opening drive of the second half; the second followed a Frank Gore fumble that was recovered by T.J. Carrie. It was the third turnover of the game by the Colts, and the Raiders have scored off of all three.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter.

Colts cornerback Darius Butler has been ruled out due to a concussion.