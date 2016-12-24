 Skip to content

Raiders blow it open

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 6:08 PM EST
OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 24: Andre Holmes #18 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after scoring against the Indianapolis Colts during their NFL game at Oakland Alameda Coliseum on December 24, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Colts did not show up for the second half, and their season is just about over.

The Raiders ran off 26 straight points to go up 33-7 midway through the third quarter. It was 19-7 at halftime.

The Colts have since answered with an Andrew Luck pass to Dwayne Allen to make it 33-14, but they are going to need some stops to have any chance.

The Raiders have scored in the second half on a pair of 22-yard touchdown runs by DeAndre Washington. The first came on the opening drive of the second half; the second followed a Frank Gore fumble that was recovered by T.J. Carrie. It was the third turnover of the game by the Colts, and the Raiders have scored off of all three.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter.

Colts cornerback Darius Butler has been ruled out due to a concussion.

4 Responses to “Raiders blow it open”
  1. jakec4 says: Dec 24, 2016 6:10 PM

    Dallas gets all the attention, but you could fit an aircraft carrier through these holes the Raiders o-line is opening up. Pretty darn impressive.

  2. justsayin70 says: Dec 24, 2016 6:23 PM

    Don’t worry, the raiders will implode in the playoffs. No chance of making it to the super bowl.

  3. umassdebatingteam says: Dec 24, 2016 6:49 PM

    The Curse of the Tuck Rule continues. I have a vision of “Tommy Boy” Davis dusting off his beloved vintage Operation board game and telling the Black hole faithful “don’t worry, I got this”.

  4. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 24, 2016 6:52 PM

    Ah, the marshmellowy softness of the Colts

    Lolz

