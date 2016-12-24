 Skip to content

Raiders, Colts trade scores in second quarter

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 4:55 PM EST
OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 27: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders reacts after a successful two-point conversion against the Carolina Panthers during their NFL game on November 27, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Raiders needed six plays from inside the 3-yard line, but they finally scored a touchdown early in the second quarter Saturday.

The touchdown came on a 1-yard pass from Derek Carr to Andre Holmes. The Colts came right back with an impressive drive and tied the game on a 24-yard Andrew Luck pass to Donte Moncrief to tie the game, 7-7.

A Nate Allen interception set up the Raiders’ scoring drive.

This is an important game for both teams. The Titans losing to the Jaguars opened the door for the Colts to stay alive in the AFC South race, while the Raiders probably need to win out to win the AFC West and a first-round playoff bye.

