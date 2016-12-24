Raiders eliminate Colts, but Carr’s injury dampens victory

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 7:23 PM EST

The Raiders scored an important win Saturday but lost quarterback Derek Carr to what might be a significant injury in the fourth quarter.

Carr was treated on the field and the sideline, and it’s believed he was then transported to a local hospital. The injury occurred when Carr was sacked and landed awkwardly, and Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said after the game that Carr suffered a broken fibula.

It was 33-14 at the time. The Raiders held on to win, 33-25.

Once down 33-7, the Colts staged an impressive comeback and looked like they may get one more shot at it before an acrobatic catch by Amari Cooper converted a third down for the Raiders near the two-minute mark.

The Raiders ran for 210 yards. Carr threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter.

Now, Matt McGloin takes over as the Raiders’ quarterback.

The Colts’ playoff hopes ended with the loss. The Raiders improved to 12-3.