Raiders eliminate Colts, but Carr’s injury dampens victory

The Raiders scored an important win Saturday but lost quarterback Derek Carr to what might be a significant injury in the fourth quarter.
Carr was treated on the field and the sideline, and it’s believed he was then transported to a local hospital. The injury occurred when Carr was sacked and landed awkwardly, and Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said after the game that Carr suffered a broken fibula.
It was 33-14 at the time. The Raiders held on to win, 33-25.
Once down 33-7, the Colts staged an impressive comeback and looked like they may get one more shot at it before an acrobatic catch by Amari Cooper converted a third down for the Raiders near the two-minute mark.
The Raiders ran for 210 yards. Carr threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter.
Now, Matt McGloin takes over as the Raiders’ quarterback.
The Colts’ playoff hopes ended with the loss. The Raiders improved to 12-3.
Pyrrhic victory today for the Raiders with Carr’s injury. If it’s serious (as is likely) then the Raiders chances of making noise in the playoffs this year are caput. Especially frustrating to see since Carr was having his best game in a month.
As a fan, all I can hope for in the short-term is that the Raiders can put up a respectable performance in their probable playoff loss and that Carr is completely healed by training camp and has a nice new contract entering next year. The good news is that this breakout season will likely be the beginning of a nice run of success over the next several years so that with Carr & Mack leading the way the Silver & Black will have multiple opportunities to expand their championship hardware. Just not this year though.
Carr is Elite and unreplaceable, but this is a good team that has a chance with a decent QB in McGloin. I’m not done with this season yet.
Sad way to leave Oakland
Irsay make changes or your team will be a average team at best
Wow, just wow…This is not right…the best young QB leading a stellar team to the championship. I’m at a lose for words.
Hey Steeler Cheats you still have a chance to make the playoffs after your team gets blown out tomorrow.
Once the owners approve the move to Las Vegas, they should move and play two seasons at San Boyd Stadium. There is no point remaining in Oakland as a lame duck team. The southern Nevada market will be getting a very good football team.
Before you all give up- Depending on the brake, it IS possible for Carr to be back playing in 3-4 weeks. A clean fracture is MUCH better than a high or severe sprain people. If we get the bye, that’s 3 weeks for Carr to heal. The bye and one playoff win, that a month for him to heal.
Also, McGloin has spent 3 years studying under Carr. With this running game and more turnovers, it is possible to win with him.
Woah I mean he’s a good QB but not elite. He’s not in the class of a Brees Rodgers or Flacco.
derek carr gone for the year. …that’s showbiz.
Also, watch Goodell reinstate Aldon next week. Just to be the jerk that he is….
Sucks for the Raiders
I wonder if the Clots will put up an “AFC SOUTH PARTICIPANT” banner.
I hope that……….that Carr is completely healed by training camp.
———————————
Why do people always assume a broken bone is the worst injury?? A severe ankle sprain is much worse and much more painful than a brake. – If Carr has had a clean brake, it is possible for him to play again THIS year. Not likely, but it is possible.
Normal healing time for us non-athletes would be between 10-16 weeks. (Crutches, walking boot). But for a pro athlete with the best doctors, trainers and round the clock care? 3-5 weeks is not impossible. Again, depending on the brake.
Let’s hope McGloin shocks us all with his play…. Don’t give up Nation! Don’t give ’em the satisfaction!
Reminds me of the time Palmer got injured before the playoffs on the Cards and it ruined their chances.
Woah I mean he’s a good QB but not elite. He’s not in the class of a Brees Rodgers or Flacco.
_——————————–
Carr. 3rd season. 3705. 27 – 6. 62.8
Flacco. 9th season. 3778. 19-13. 57.1
You’re comparing Flacco to Brees and Rodgers, when Carr even has better stats than him?
And don’t use the playoffs as positive. Carr’s in his third year. This years Raiders team is the first decent one he’s played on and they’re ranked #2 in the AFC because of HIM. Flacco road the back of his defenses and running games, and gets all of his yards in garbage time. That’s common knowledge. Hell, even Trent Dilfer won a SB. Does that mean he’s better than Carr too?
Carr in his 3rd year was in the MVP race. When’s the last time anyone put Flacco and MVP in the same sentence? Riiight!
And BTW, Bree’s has 34 TDs.
Rodgers, 32. Carr, 27. Flacco, 19. (Flacco’s thrown as many as 27 tds just once in his 9 years.)
Nobody outside of a single troll on this message board believes Flacco is elite…..not even Ravens fans…..not even John Harbaugh….not even Joe Flacco.
…thanks, Grigson…
The Indy rally cry used to be, “Suck for Luck!” They even had tee-shirts made up!
Now it’s, “Suck with Luck!”
This franchise deserves everything bad that happens to them!
Caught several times piping in phony crowd noise. Once on live TV when their tape began to skip.
They tanked an entire season during the infamous and blatantly obvious, “Suck for Luck!” campaign. Yeah, the tee shirts too…
Several teams have complained to the League about seeing their equipment managers prowling the sidelines with needles and gauges in clear violation of the rules.
In the Well$ Report, they admitted to tampering with the NE football.
Hiding broken ribs and lacerated kidneys from the injury report.
Don’t forget that Bill Polian had the pass interference rules rewritten! PEDton Manning and his soft receivers couldn’t win against tough, physical defenses. He forced new PI rules down the Competition Committee’s throat. Yup! The reason defensive backs can’t even look sideways at a receiver is because of the Colts.