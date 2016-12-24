Randall Cobb out for Packers, Harrison Smith in for Vikings

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2016, 11:55 AM EST

The Packers will be down a wide receiver in Saturday’s game against the Vikings.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb has been bothered by an ankle injury for the last couple of weeks and has been declared inactive a day after the Packers listed him as questionable to play. Cobb was not effective playing hurt last week and didn’t record a catch in the team’s 30-27 win over the Bears.

The Packers will have Jordy Nelson, Davante Adams, Jeff Janis and Geronimo Allison at receiver with Cobb out of the picture. Tight end Jared Cook is also coming off a strong game and figures to be a part of the passing game.

The Vikings also listed a wide receiver as questionable, but Stefon Diggs got the green light to play at Lambeau Field. He’ll be joined in the lineup by safety Harrison Smith, who returns after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.