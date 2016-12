Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 12:57 PM EST

The Ravens promoted outside linebacker Brennen Beyer from their practice squad on Saturday.

Rookie outside linebacker Kamalei Correa was placed on the team’s injured-reserve list due to a rib injury. Correa, a second-round pick last spring, had played in nine games and started one.

Beyer is a first-year player. He signed with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie in 2015 and has been on the team’s practice squad.