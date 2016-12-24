Report: Bengals may not play A.J. Green

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2016, 8:06 AM EST

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green declared himself ready to return to action during the week, but it seems that declaration wasn’t enough to guarantee his presence in the lineup.

Green moved from two days of limited practice to a full workout on Friday, which suggested that he was on the path to playing after sitting out the last four games because of a hamstring injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bengals are not “so sure” they can count on Green for Saturday night’s game, however, and that they may keep him on the bench as a result.

The Bengals don’t have much reason to push Green to play at less than 100 percent as their playoff hopes have been extinguished, but Green’s vow to play this week suggests the team’s plight isn’t enough for Green to throw in the towel on the season.

The Bengals ruled out tight end Tyler Eifert on Friday, so a decision to sit Green would leave the Texans with two threats off the radar in the passing game.