 Skip to content

Report: Bengals shutting Green down for season

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 9:30 AM EST
CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 23: Briean Boddy-Calhoun #20 of the Cleveland Browns tackles A.J. Green #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals on the sideline during the third quarter at Paul Brown Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Bengals are expected to keep wide receiver A.J. Green out Saturday and next week against the Ravens, too, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday morning.

Green had returned to practice two weeks ago and planned to play Saturday night in Houston. But the team apparently feels like playing it safe while the games mean little is the way to go.

He hasn’t played since suffering a Grade 2 hamstring tear on Nov. 20.

Green has 964 receiving yards and four touchdowns this season. He’s gone over 1,000 yards in each of his five previous NFL seasons and earlier this week was voted to his sixth Pro Bowl.

The Bengals will also play without tight end Tyler Eifert Saturday due to a back injury.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, Rumor Mill
Respond to “Report: Bengals shutting Green down for season”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!