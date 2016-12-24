RGIII removed from game, checked for concussion

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 3:49 PM EST

Officials forced Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III to the sideline in the fourth quarter Saturday to be evaluated for a concussion.

Trainers and an independent neurologist talked with Griffin on the sideline, and after a few minutes he was escorted to the locker room.

Rookie Cody Kessler replaced him with 10:30 left and the winless Browns leading, 20-17. The Browns have had six different players take snaps at quarterback this season due to injuries. Griffin was activated from the injured-reserve list earlier this month.