RGIII removed from game, checked for concussion

Officials forced Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III to the sideline in the fourth quarter Saturday to be evaluated for a concussion.
Trainers and an independent neurologist talked with Griffin on the sideline, and after a few minutes he was escorted to the locker room.
Rookie Cody Kessler replaced him with 10:30 left and the winless Browns leading, 20-17. The Browns have had six different players take snaps at quarterback this season due to injuries. Griffin was activated from the injured-reserve list earlier this month.
