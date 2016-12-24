 Skip to content

RGIII removed from game, checked for concussion

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 3:49 PM EST
CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 24: Robert Griffin III #10 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images

Officials forced Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III to the sideline in the fourth quarter Saturday to be evaluated for a concussion.

Trainers and an independent neurologist talked with Griffin on the sideline, and after a few minutes he was escorted to the locker room.

Rookie Cody Kessler replaced him with 10:30 left and the winless Browns leading, 20-17. The Browns have had six different players take snaps at quarterback this season due to injuries. Griffin was activated from the injured-reserve list earlier this month.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Cleveland Browns, Home, Rumor Mill, San Diego Chargers
2 Responses to “RGIII removed from game, checked for concussion”
  1. hifive123 says: Dec 24, 2016 3:52 PM

    And water’s wet.

  2. ricko1112 says: Dec 24, 2016 3:57 PM

    RG ME is hurt once again. Can we please close the book on the mega bust? While he has some great physical gifts, he was never an NFL QB. He can’t read defenses and has admitted that he has no desire to even try to learn how!

    Many players in Washington claim he was a poor teammate and a locker room cancer. Great signing Cleveland!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!