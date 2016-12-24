 Skip to content

Robert Kelley exits in Chicago

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 24, 2016, 2:51 PM EST
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 24: Jordan Howard #24 of the Chicago Bears carries the football against Duke Ihenacho #29 and Mason Foster #54 of the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at Soldier Field on December 24, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Getty Images

Both teams have lost their starting running backs today in Chicago.

Washington running back Robert Kelley exited with a knee injury, while Chicago running back Jordan Howard exited with what appeared to be a head or neck injury. Howard, however, has returned to the game.

Howard’s injury took place when he took a shot to the head from Washington safety Donte Whitner. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Whitner get fined for the hit.

The Bears have also lost linebacker Leonard Floyd to a concussion.

Washington leads 24-14 in the third quarter.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Chicago Bears, Home, Rumor Mill, Washington Redskins
Respond to “Robert Kelley exits in Chicago”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!