Robert Kelley exits in Chicago

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 24, 2016, 2:51 PM EST

Both teams have lost their starting running backs today in Chicago.

Washington running back Robert Kelley exited with a knee injury, while Chicago running back Jordan Howard exited with what appeared to be a head or neck injury. Howard, however, has returned to the game.

Howard’s injury took place when he took a shot to the head from Washington safety Donte Whitner. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Whitner get fined for the hit.

The Bears have also lost linebacker Leonard Floyd to a concussion.

Washington leads 24-14 in the third quarter.