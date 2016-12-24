Ron Rivera’s agent: There’s been no contact with Rams

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2016, 12:55 PM EST

The Rams are in need of a new head coach and one route they could take to getting one in a trade for the current coach of another team.

Saint coach Sean Payton’s name has come up on that front and Saturday brought a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that Panthers coach Ron Rivera is a “name to watch” as well. Rivera’s agent Frank Bauer responded to that report by saying it was “news to me.”

“There hasn’t been any contact,” Bauer said, via Joseph Person of the Charlotte Observer. “Ron’s super happy where he’s at.”

None of that rules out the possibility of a trade, although the Panthers and Rams, who don’t have a first- or third-round pick in 2017, would have to agree to compensation in a deal. Rivera, who is from Northern California, would also have to want to leave the team he’s coached for the last six years.

There’s sure to be more chatter about who the Rams are interested in hiring over the next week, although it probably won’t be until the end of the regular season before any concrete developments will come to light.