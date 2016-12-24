 Skip to content

Saints actually score this time, beat the Buccaneers 31-24

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 24, 2016, 7:27 PM EST
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) and defensive end Robert Ayers (91) in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) AP

The Saints were eliminated from playoff contention when they walked onto the field.

And the Buccaneers are one step closer.

The Saints dealt their division rivals a painful blow, with a 31-24 win over the Buccaneers. That also sealed the NFC South for the Falcons, who beat the Panthers earlier in the day.

The Buccaneers (8-7) have now lost two straight after a five-game win streak, flinched badly with plenty to play for. They’re now left to fight for the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.

After holding the Saints out of the end zone two weeks ago in a 16-11 victory, the Bucs couldn’t stop them at all this time. The Saints scored on five straight possessions from the second quarter to the fourth. Coupled with quarterback Jameis Winston throwing a pair of interceptions, the Bucs couldn’t match the pace set by the Saints.

Drew Brees threw for 299 yards and a touchdown and Mark Ingram ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns for the Saints, who improved to 7-8.

9 Responses to “Saints actually score this time, beat the Buccaneers 31-24”
  1. amaf21 says: Dec 24, 2016 7:30 PM

    Hail!

  2. deuce2222 says: Dec 24, 2016 7:33 PM

    It’s obvious that Mara had something to do with this win by the Saints. He will do anything to get the Giants into the playoffs.

    Fire Goodell!

  3. whodat5150 says: Dec 24, 2016 7:35 PM

    In the last game vs TB, Snead and Lewis both DROPPED potential TD passes in the end zone. Let’s NOT give the Bucs defense (which had been playing well at the time) too much credit.

  4. tyelee says: Dec 24, 2016 7:43 PM

    in true Bucs fashion they FAIL when it matters!

    if their history is any indicater of their future, they put up a decent season and then a losing 1!

  5. InLavonteWeTrust says: Dec 24, 2016 7:43 PM

    Sickening. I’ve backed up Jameis all season but over these past few games he’s been so disappointing. The offense has been too complacent

  6. purplegreenandgold says: Dec 24, 2016 8:03 PM

    The Saints scored on five straight possessions from the second quarter to the fourth.
    ====================================
    Oh Dear…are the Saints running up the score again l

  7. nflfollower says: Dec 24, 2016 8:10 PM

    So basically the Bucs need to win next week and also have a whole lot of other things fall into place to get in.

  8. wiglettcom says: Dec 24, 2016 8:49 PM

    Bucs’ fans should file civil suit against Winston.

  9. twoteamsforlosangeles says: Dec 24, 2016 9:42 PM

    Saints and Bills….Two teams who love to play spoiler when eliminated. Nothing new here.

Leave a Reply

