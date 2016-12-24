Saints actually score this time, beat the Buccaneers 31-24

The Saints were eliminated from playoff contention when they walked onto the field.
And the Buccaneers are one step closer.
The Saints dealt their division rivals a painful blow, with a 31-24 win over the Buccaneers. That also sealed the NFC South for the Falcons, who beat the Panthers earlier in the day.
The Buccaneers (8-7) have now lost two straight after a five-game win streak, flinched badly with plenty to play for. They’re now left to fight for the final Wild Card spot in the NFC.
After holding the Saints out of the end zone two weeks ago in a 16-11 victory, the Bucs couldn’t stop them at all this time. The Saints scored on five straight possessions from the second quarter to the fourth. Coupled with quarterback Jameis Winston throwing a pair of interceptions, the Bucs couldn’t match the pace set by the Saints.
Drew Brees threw for 299 yards and a touchdown and Mark Ingram ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns for the Saints, who improved to 7-8.
Hail!
It’s obvious that Mara had something to do with this win by the Saints. He will do anything to get the Giants into the playoffs.
Fire Goodell!
In the last game vs TB, Snead and Lewis both DROPPED potential TD passes in the end zone. Let’s NOT give the Bucs defense (which had been playing well at the time) too much credit.
in true Bucs fashion they FAIL when it matters!
if their history is any indicater of their future, they put up a decent season and then a losing 1!
Sickening. I’ve backed up Jameis all season but over these past few games he’s been so disappointing. The offense has been too complacent
The Saints scored on five straight possessions from the second quarter to the fourth.
Oh Dear…are the Saints running up the score again l
So basically the Bucs need to win next week and also have a whole lot of other things fall into place to get in.
Bucs’ fans should file civil suit against Winston.
Saints and Bills….Two teams who love to play spoiler when eliminated. Nothing new here.