Saints get into the end zone this time, early lead on Bucs

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 24, 2016, 4:57 PM EST

The Saints weren’t going to be held without a touchdown this time.

Two weeks after being held out of the end zone in a 16-11 loss to the Buccaneers, the Saints struck first to take a 7-0 lead.

Mark Ingram’s touchdown run capped an 11-play, 91-yard drive, with Drew Brees making several connections downfield.

Brees is 6-of-7 passing for 65 yards so far, a sharp start considering the trouble he had with the Bucs last time.

The Buccaneers aren’t particularly crisp early, with running back Doug Martin inactive for what was termed a coach’s decision.