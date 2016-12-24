 Skip to content

Saints get into the end zone this time, early lead on Bucs

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 24, 2016, 4:57 PM EST
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

The Saints weren’t going to be held without a touchdown this time.

Two weeks after being held out of the end zone in a 16-11 loss to the Buccaneers, the Saints struck first to take a 7-0 lead.

Mark Ingram’s touchdown run capped an 11-play, 91-yard drive, with Drew Brees making several connections downfield.

Brees is 6-of-7 passing for 65 yards so far, a sharp start considering the trouble he had with the Bucs last time.

The Buccaneers aren’t particularly crisp early, with running back Doug Martin inactive for what was termed a coach’s decision.

1 Response to “Saints get into the end zone this time, early lead on Bucs”
  1. tyelee says: Dec 24, 2016 5:01 PM

    The Bucs hope rests on defense…. Brees gets hot and the Bucs aren’t built to keep up….

