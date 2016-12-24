Saints get into the end zone this time, early lead on Bucs

The Saints weren’t going to be held without a touchdown this time.
Two weeks after being held out of the end zone in a 16-11 loss to the Buccaneers, the Saints struck first to take a 7-0 lead.
Mark Ingram’s touchdown run capped an 11-play, 91-yard drive, with Drew Brees making several connections downfield.
Brees is 6-of-7 passing for 65 yards so far, a sharp start considering the trouble he had with the Bucs last time.
The Buccaneers aren’t particularly crisp early, with running back Doug Martin inactive for what was termed a coach’s decision.
The Bucs hope rests on defense…. Brees gets hot and the Bucs aren’t built to keep up….