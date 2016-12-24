Seahawks close gap, Cardinals rally right back

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2016, 7:10 PM EST

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson could barely get a throw off before getting hit by a Cardinals defender in the first half of Sunday’s game, but he’s having better success in the second half.

Wilson hit Doug Baldwin for a 42-yard touchdown with just under nine minutes left in the game and then found fullback Marcel Reece on a two-point conversion to make the score 21-18 in a game the Cardinals once led by 14 points. Baldwin has played a major role in the Seahawks rally with 11 catches for 135 yards, but Arizona isn’t shrinking in the face of a comeback effort.

David Johnson broke off a 33-yard run and Carson Palmer hit J.J. Nelson for a 41-yard gain to set up Johnson’s third touchdown of the afternoon.

That boosted Arizona’s lead back to 28-18 with 6:47 left to play in the game and leaves the Seahawks with a lot more work to do after it seemed momentum had finally shifted in their favor.