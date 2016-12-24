Sheldon Richardson: Brandon Marshall should be embarrassed

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2016, 5:38 PM EST

After Saturday’s 41-3 loss to the Patriots, it’s not hard to find people who think the Jets should be embarrassed about their performance.

That feeling apparently extends to the Jets locker room. Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson unloaded on wide receiver Brandon Marshall after the game.

“He should be embarrassed,” Richardson said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “There’s no reason. He just should be.”

Richardson was asked to explain why he’d say that about a teammate and said only that Marshall “knows what he did.” Richardson also said there was no personal animosity before shaking his head when asked if he respects Marshall professionally. Marshall and Richardson had a locker room argument earlier this season and Marshall was critical of Richardson this week in the wake of a social media hullaballoo, but it’s speculative as to whether either is related to Saturday’s outburst.

“That’s Sheldon, man,” Marshall said to Mehta and Brian Costello of the New York Post. “It’s Sheldon. Our stories and our journey, the start of our careers are totally different, but really similar. It hurts to see someone with so much potential and so many people trying to help him. … I just wish him the best. I hope that he gets everything he wants, man. He’s an amazing talent. I just want him to see the big picture.”

Richardson’s season has also included a suspension and an in-game benching for disciplinary reasons without enough big plays on the field to mitigate the off-field headaches. Whether the Jets will be up for another year with Richardson is one of the storylines that will play out when their offseason starts on January 1.