Terry Bradshaw on Mike Tomlin: Great cheerleader, not a great coach

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has won a Super Bowl, been to another and compiled 101 regular-season wins in 10 years, but he has failed to impress one of the great players in franchise history.
Hall of Fame Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw said on FOX Sports 1 that he doesn’t think much of Tomlin as a coach.
“I don’t think he’s a great coach at all,” Bradshaw said of Tomlin. “He’s a nice coach. To me, and I’ve said this, he’s really a great cheerleader guy. I don’t know what he does. But I don’t think that he’s a great coach at all. His name never even pops in my mind when we think about great coaches in the NFL.”
Bradshaw said Tomlin’s predecessor in Pittsburgh, Bill Cowher, was a great coach. But Bradshaw thinks Tomlin just inherited a good team from Cowher and kept it going.
Those comments may not sit well with the current regime in Pittsburgh, and the team’s director of communications tweeted about Tomlin’s solid record shortly after Bradshaw made his comments. But Bradshaw doesn’t seem to care whether his opinions of Tomlin will hurt feelings in Pittsburgh.
Just Terry being Terry.
great coaches do not have teams that lose a dozen or more games to horrible teams costing multiple playoff berths or losing out on potential bye weeks . Bradshaw plays the goof like a champ but do not doubt his football knowledge.
I heard him years ago do an interview where the interviewer kind of said well that was a really insightful commentary and was asking why he wasn’t serious more. Bradshaw just stated if they keep writing checks I can deposit for me acting goofy I will keep acting goofy .
Pretty ironic from the guy who made it to the Hall of Fame WBing an amazing team. He was the Trent Dilfer of the 70s.
QBing.
Bradshaw hits a new low…as if working at Fox weren’t enough.
Tomlin is a very good coach. He’s not a great coach. There is nothing wrong with being very good.
If he means Tomlin is a great motivator and only an average game day play in play out kind of guy, then ok. I agree with that. In the end he is a coach and the results have been pretty good.
Bradshaw is like someone with bad morning breath. When he speaks, people try not to listen.
He just won his 100th game in his 10th season. That’s an average record of 10-6 per season and not one was a losing season. He might not be a great coach, but he’s no cheerleader either.
He’s right. Tomlin inherited a great team from Cower, nothing more.
His team has underperformed and been undisciplined every year.
I wonder if other coaches trip opposing players during live play? Probably not
He’s right. Tomlin’s dirty, too.
Call me crazy, but this sounds staged. Comments like these will galvinize the locker room. Once a Steeler, always a Steeler with that group.
He’s got a QB. Let’s see how he does in a few years when he doesn’t have Ben under center anymore.
I’d say he’s a bit more than just a cheerleader tho
I’ve questioned some of his in game decisions. Many Steelers fans have done the same.
He has a hundred wins as a head coach So give him credit where credit is due. That’s like saying Andy Reid was a great cheerleader and his Philly time. You wouldn’t say that because that’s stupid, just like this is. And you can’t give him to Cower excuse either because he’s still going strong
By the way Cowher’s 149-90-1 in 15 years to Tomlin’s 101-57 in 10, with NO losing season so far unlike Cowher. Give respect where respect is due he is no cheerleader and I’m an Eagles fan.
xxsweepthelegxx says:
Dec 24, 2016 5:59 AM
He’s right. Tomlin inherited a great team from Cower, nothing more.
LOL yeah, inherited and been coaching the same team for 9 years now, ok smart guy. Lets run the guy out who averages 10 wins a year what could possibly go wrong?
i think we can all agree that tomlin has a lot of raw coaching talent, but im not sure i trust his work ethic. cowher had a higher motor, was more scrappy, a real gym rat. tomlin, not so much.
I thought Tomlin was a great coach. And then Arians was driven out of town and he hired Haley.
Still above average but development of leadership team suspect at best.
He’s right. Tomlin leaves me saying WTF much to often. As for Bradshaw the QB, he was pretty good for his era. If Brady or Manning played the 70s their numbers wouldn’t be so inflated. A much different game then. That’s a fact.
greglloydrules says:
He just won his 100th game in his 10th season. That’s an average record of 10-6 per season and not one was a losing season. He might not be a great coach, but he’s no cheerleader either.
So you’re saying he’s neither a great coach or cheerleader? You may have been trying to bash Bradshaw but even his comments about Tomlin were more positive.
does the truth hurt?
I agree with a terry on this one.