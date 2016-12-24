Terry Bradshaw on Mike Tomlin: Great cheerleader, not a great coach

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 24, 2016, 5:10 AM EST

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has won a Super Bowl, been to another and compiled 101 regular-season wins in 10 years, but he has failed to impress one of the great players in franchise history.

Hall of Fame Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw said on FOX Sports 1 that he doesn’t think much of Tomlin as a coach.

“I don’t think he’s a great coach at all,” Bradshaw said of Tomlin. “He’s a nice coach. To me, and I’ve said this, he’s really a great cheerleader guy. I don’t know what he does. But I don’t think that he’s a great coach at all. His name never even pops in my mind when we think about great coaches in the NFL.”

Bradshaw said Tomlin’s predecessor in Pittsburgh, Bill Cowher, was a great coach. But Bradshaw thinks Tomlin just inherited a good team from Cowher and kept it going.

Those comments may not sit well with the current regime in Pittsburgh, and the team’s director of communications tweeted about Tomlin’s solid record shortly after Bradshaw made his comments. But Bradshaw doesn’t seem to care whether his opinions of Tomlin will hurt feelings in Pittsburgh.