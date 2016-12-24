 Skip to content

Terry Bradshaw on Mike Tomlin: Great cheerleader, not a great coach

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 24, 2016, 5:10 AM EST
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has won a Super Bowl, been to another and compiled 101 regular-season wins in 10 years, but he has failed to impress one of the great players in franchise history.

Hall of Fame Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw said on FOX Sports 1 that he doesn’t think much of Tomlin as a coach.

“I don’t think he’s a great coach at all,” Bradshaw said of Tomlin. “He’s a nice coach. To me, and I’ve said this, he’s really a great cheerleader guy. I don’t know what he does. But I don’t think that he’s a great coach at all. His name never even pops in my mind when we think about great coaches in the NFL.”

Bradshaw said Tomlin’s predecessor in Pittsburgh, Bill Cowher, was a great coach. But Bradshaw thinks Tomlin just inherited a good team from Cowher and kept it going.

Those comments may not sit well with the current regime in Pittsburgh, and the team’s director of communications tweeted about Tomlin’s solid record shortly after Bradshaw made his comments. But Bradshaw doesn’t seem to care whether his opinions of Tomlin will hurt feelings in Pittsburgh.

23 Responses to “Terry Bradshaw on Mike Tomlin: Great cheerleader, not a great coach”
  1. bigbroncomama says: Dec 24, 2016 5:14 AM

    Just Terry being Terry.

  2. dynastyposeiden says: Dec 24, 2016 5:17 AM

    great coaches do not have teams that lose a dozen or more games to horrible teams costing multiple playoff berths or losing out on potential bye weeks . Bradshaw plays the goof like a champ but do not doubt his football knowledge.
    I heard him years ago do an interview where the interviewer kind of said well that was a really insightful commentary and was asking why he wasn’t serious more. Bradshaw just stated if they keep writing checks I can deposit for me acting goofy I will keep acting goofy .

  3. ancient-mariner says: Dec 24, 2016 5:18 AM

    Pretty ironic from the guy who made it to the Hall of Fame WBing an amazing team. He was the Trent Dilfer of the 70s.

  4. ancient-mariner says: Dec 24, 2016 5:18 AM

    QBing.

  5. newpairofsox says: Dec 24, 2016 5:19 AM

    Bradshaw hits a new low…as if working at Fox weren’t enough.

  6. pastabelly says: Dec 24, 2016 5:40 AM

    Tomlin is a very good coach. He’s not a great coach. There is nothing wrong with being very good.

  7. gogreenbiotch says: Dec 24, 2016 5:42 AM

    If he means Tomlin is a great motivator and only an average game day play in play out kind of guy, then ok. I agree with that. In the end he is a coach and the results have been pretty good.

  8. jimicash says: Dec 24, 2016 5:43 AM

    Bradshaw is like someone with bad morning breath. When he speaks, people try not to listen.

  9. greglloydrules says: Dec 24, 2016 5:57 AM

    He just won his 100th game in his 10th season. That’s an average record of 10-6 per season and not one was a losing season. He might not be a great coach, but he’s no cheerleader either.

  10. xxsweepthelegxx says: Dec 24, 2016 5:59 AM

    He’s right. Tomlin inherited a great team from Cower, nothing more.

    His team has underperformed and been undisciplined every year.

    I wonder if other coaches trip opposing players during live play? Probably not

  11. dickshotdogs says: Dec 24, 2016 6:01 AM

    He’s right. Tomlin’s dirty, too.

  12. vipod4ever says: Dec 24, 2016 6:04 AM

    Call me crazy, but this sounds staged. Comments like these will galvinize the locker room. Once a Steeler, always a Steeler with that group.

  13. spillertime21 says: Dec 24, 2016 6:06 AM

    He’s got a QB. Let’s see how he does in a few years when he doesn’t have Ben under center anymore.
    I’d say he’s a bit more than just a cheerleader tho

  14. 6ball says: Dec 24, 2016 6:07 AM

    .
    I’ve questioned some of his in game decisions. Many Steelers fans have done the same.
    .

  15. orivar says: Dec 24, 2016 6:09 AM

    He has a hundred wins as a head coach So give him credit where credit is due. That’s like saying Andy Reid was a great cheerleader and his Philly time. You wouldn’t say that because that’s stupid, just like this is. And you can’t give him to Cower excuse either because he’s still going strong

  16. orivar says: Dec 24, 2016 6:19 AM

    By the way Cowher’s 149-90-1 in 15 years to Tomlin’s 101-57 in 10, with NO losing season so far unlike Cowher. Give respect where respect is due he is no cheerleader and I’m an Eagles fan.

  17. wolfiereasonedlife says: Dec 24, 2016 6:19 AM

    xxsweepthelegxx says:
    Dec 24, 2016 5:59 AM
    He’s right. Tomlin inherited a great team from Cower, nothing more.
    ——————————————–
    LOL yeah, inherited and been coaching the same team for 9 years now, ok smart guy. Lets run the guy out who averages 10 wins a year what could possibly go wrong?

  18. realtruthteller100 says: Dec 24, 2016 6:20 AM

    i think we can all agree that tomlin has a lot of raw coaching talent, but im not sure i trust his work ethic. cowher had a higher motor, was more scrappy, a real gym rat. tomlin, not so much.

  19. wheresmyjuice says: Dec 24, 2016 6:32 AM

    I thought Tomlin was a great coach. And then Arians was driven out of town and he hired Haley.

    Still above average but development of leadership team suspect at best.

  20. zakkwyldeslespaul says: Dec 24, 2016 6:35 AM

    He’s right. Tomlin leaves me saying WTF much to often. As for Bradshaw the QB, he was pretty good for his era. If Brady or Manning played the 70s their numbers wouldn’t be so inflated. A much different game then. That’s a fact.

  21. abninf says: Dec 24, 2016 6:38 AM

    greglloydrules says:

    He just won his 100th game in his 10th season. That’s an average record of 10-6 per season and not one was a losing season. He might not be a great coach, but he’s no cheerleader either.
    =================================

    So you’re saying he’s neither a great coach or cheerleader? You may have been trying to bash Bradshaw but even his comments about Tomlin were more positive.

  22. bert1913 says: Dec 24, 2016 6:41 AM

    does the truth hurt?

  23. bvolke says: Dec 24, 2016 6:41 AM

    I agree with a terry on this one.

