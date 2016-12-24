 Skip to content

Texans survive wild one over Bengals, win AFC South title

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 24, 2016, 11:12 PM EST
Houston Texans' Whitney Mercilus (59) celebrates after sacking Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton during the second half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sam Craft) AP

The Texans drafted Randy Bullock hoping he’d help them to the playoffs.

He finally did.

The now-Bengals kicker missed a 43-yard field goal as time expired, allowing the Texans to escape with a 12-10 win.

That gives the Texans (9-6) the AFC South title and a playoff berth, believe it or not.

The game proceeded at a snail’s pace (and we just got hate mail from one of the snails — in the mail — on Christmas Eve) until the fourth quarter.

That’s when they traded haymakers, with Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton’s 86-yard touchdown to Brandon LaFell was followed two minutes later by Texans running back Alfred Blue’s 24-yard touchdown run.

Of course, the extra point was blocked.

The Bengals drove, and had Bullock in position for the game-winner against the team which chose him in the fifth round of the 2012 draft. But his attempt missed wide right, allowing the Texans to survive a horrid offensive night. They gained just 250 yards, which was actually not bad considering they had 34 at halftime.

