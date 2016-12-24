Texans survive wild one over Bengals, win AFC South title

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 24, 2016, 11:12 PM EST

The Texans drafted Randy Bullock hoping he’d help them to the playoffs.

He finally did.

The now-Bengals kicker missed a 43-yard field goal as time expired, allowing the Texans to escape with a 12-10 win.

That gives the Texans (9-6) the AFC South title and a playoff berth, believe it or not.

The game proceeded at a snail’s pace (and we just got hate mail from one of the snails — in the mail — on Christmas Eve) until the fourth quarter.

That’s when they traded haymakers, with Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton’s 86-yard touchdown to Brandon LaFell was followed two minutes later by Texans running back Alfred Blue’s 24-yard touchdown run.

Of course, the extra point was blocked.

The Bengals drove, and had Bullock in position for the game-winner against the team which chose him in the fifth round of the 2012 draft. But his attempt missed wide right, allowing the Texans to survive a horrid offensive night. They gained just 250 yards, which was actually not bad considering they had 34 at halftime.