The Lambeau boat race is on

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2016, 1:38 PM EST

The Vikings should have stayed on the plane.

With the Packers streaking toward the postseason and the Vikings 2-7 since starting 5-0, Green Bay has opened an early 14-3 lead at home against Minnesota.

The Vikings have now been outscored 47-9 over the last five quarters of action.

Aaron Rodgers has a pair of touchdown passes, one to Jordy Nelson and one to Davante Adams. The Vikings had one promising drive end with a short field goal.

A once-promising season for the Vikings will soon be ending with a thud, and the Vikings will be facing plenty of tough questions in the offseason.