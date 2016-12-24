The Lambeau boat race is on

The Vikings should have stayed on the plane.
With the Packers streaking toward the postseason and the Vikings 2-7 since starting 5-0, Green Bay has opened an early 14-3 lead at home against Minnesota.
The Vikings have now been outscored 47-9 over the last five quarters of action.
Aaron Rodgers has a pair of touchdown passes, one to Jordy Nelson and one to Davante Adams. The Vikings had one promising drive end with a short field goal.
A once-promising season for the Vikings will soon be ending with a thud, and the Vikings will be facing plenty of tough questions in the offseason.
There isn’t a team I hate more than the Vikings, but they’ve been ravaged by injuries.
Watching the two offenses is a real eye-opener. A complete package vs dink and dunk.
Where is the world-class all-time great defense we heard about here from Vikings fans?
Maybe still on the plane.
I never saw a team quit so fast on a 5-0 coach. Wonder what really happened during the bye week layoff….