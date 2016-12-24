 Skip to content

The Lambeau boat race is on

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2016, 1:38 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - NOVEMBER 22: Fans look on before the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers on November 22, 2015 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Vikings should have stayed on the plane.

With the Packers streaking toward the postseason and the Vikings 2-7 since starting 5-0, Green Bay has opened an early 14-3 lead at home against Minnesota.

The Vikings have now been outscored 47-9 over the last five quarters of action.

Aaron Rodgers has a pair of touchdown passes, one to Jordy Nelson and one to Davante Adams. The Vikings had one promising drive end with a short field goal.

A once-promising season for the Vikings will soon be ending with a thud, and the Vikings will be facing plenty of tough questions in the offseason.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
3 Responses to “The Lambeau boat race is on”
  1. emperorxerro says: Dec 24, 2016 1:42 PM

    There isn’t a team I hate more than the Vikings, but they’ve been ravaged by injuries.

  2. jimmysee says: Dec 24, 2016 1:42 PM

    Watching the two offenses is a real eye-opener. A complete package vs dink and dunk.

    Where is the world-class all-time great defense we heard about here from Vikings fans?

    Maybe still on the plane.

  3. packertruth says: Dec 24, 2016 1:42 PM

    I never saw a team quit so fast on a 5-0 coach. Wonder what really happened during the bye week layoff….

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!