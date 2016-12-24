Titans lose Mariota, lose badly to Jaguars

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 4:13 PM EST

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles delivered one of his best games as a pro, and the Titans lost quarterback Marcus Mariota to injury late in the third quarter.

The Titans, with everything to play for, got blown out. The Jaguars scored the last two touchdowns on a trick play and and interception return and went on to win, 38-17.

Mariota was carted off after trainers applied an air cast to his lower right leg. Matt Cassel replaced him.

The 3-12 Jaguars, who fired coach Gus Bradley last week, won for the first time since Oct. 17 and really were in charge right from the start. An interception return by Jalen Ramsey in the fourth quarter provided Saturday’s exclamation point after the Jaguars led 10-0 early and 19-7 at halftime.

Bortles threw a 21-yard touchown pass to Marqise Lee in the first quarter, and Lee threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Bortles in the fourth. The Jaguars ran up 415 yards of offense and 25 first downs.

Bortles threw for 325 yards, and the Jaguars won for the first time with Bortles going over 300 passing yards. They were previously 0-10 when he threw for more than 300 yards.

The Titans fall to 8-7. They’re awaiting the Colts and Texans games later to know their potential Week 17 playoff scenarios.