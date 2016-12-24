 Skip to content

Todd Bowles out of hospital, will be with Jets today

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 24, 2016, 8:15 AM EST
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Todd Bowles of the New York Jets on the field after his team beat the Cleveland Browns 31-10 for his first win as a head coach at MetLife Stadium on September 13, 2015 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images) Getty Images

Jets coach Todd Bowles is out of the hospital and with his team.

The Jets announced this morning that Bowles has been released after suffering from an undisclosed illness and will be at Gillette Stadium today when the Jets take on the Patriots.

However, the Jets said it has not been determined yet whether Bowles will be on the sideline as usual, or whether he will coach the team from the coaches’ booth.

The Jets have not disclosed what happened to the 53-year-old Bowles, other than to say he took ill on Friday and went to the hospital rather than traveling on the team flight to New England.

  1. carloswlassiter says: Dec 24, 2016 8:34 AM

    Glad he’s OK.

  2. churchofthehoody says: Dec 24, 2016 8:46 AM

    Good to hear!

    Say what you want about the Jests (and I enjoy saying lots of not very nice things…) but I’ve got a lot of respect for Bowles. The man is an honest to god football coach, not a carnival barker, wananbe celebrity media darling…

    Get the man a real QB and let him compete.

  3. jr4real says: Dec 24, 2016 9:01 AM

    Hope he’s ok.

