Todd Bowles out of hospital, will be with Jets today

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 24, 2016, 8:15 AM EST

Jets coach Todd Bowles is out of the hospital and with his team.

The Jets announced this morning that Bowles has been released after suffering from an undisclosed illness and will be at Gillette Stadium today when the Jets take on the Patriots.

However, the Jets said it has not been determined yet whether Bowles will be on the sideline as usual, or whether he will coach the team from the coaches’ booth.

The Jets have not disclosed what happened to the 53-year-old Bowles, other than to say he took ill on Friday and went to the hospital rather than traveling on the team flight to New England.