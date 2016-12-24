Todd Bowles says he has a gall bladder issue

Jets coach Todd Bowles nearly missed Sunday’s game against the Patriots after being hospitalized on Saturday. Setting aside for now the reality that he probably wishes he’d missed the 41-3 thrashing in New England, the bigger question relates to his health.
“I’m OK,” Bowles told reporters after the game. “Chest was hurting, kidney stones, gall bladder, gallstones, got stuck in the pipe. A lot of pain, and kind of went from there. Guess I’ll get something done after the season.”
He said he passed “some tests” and felt “somewhat normal” in order to get clearance to leave the hospital and travel to Massachusetts for the game.
It sounds as if Bowles will have his gall bladder removed after the season. It’s a process that may be only slightly more unpleasant than what he experienced on Sunday, as the Jets have now generated three pathetic, uninspired efforts in their last four games.
“There is no explanation, we are playing bad,” Bowles said. “Whether it is metal mistakes, whether it is turnovers, whether it is lack of making plays, we aren’t doing anything right, right now.”
Today’s embarrassing loss to the Patriots will do nothing to end speculation that Bowles could be fired after next Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Bills. Assuming Rex Ryan is still the Buffalo coach in eight days and returns to New Jersey and gets a win, Bowles could be on his way out after only two seasons on the job.
He was probably having more fun in the hospital instead of standing in the snow being quit on again by his sorry team.
They should have kept him in the hospital. Save him from having to be at the game.
Nice guy and hopefully everything works out. Hopefully Woody helps him out financially for the medical issues. What Bowles should not be is head coach of the Jets. I’m sure he sees it coming Jan 2nd.
They quit on him
A gall stone attack hurts like a sumabitch and there is absolutely nothing you can to to relieve the pain but go to the hospital and hope they dope you up.
Cause he’s overweight.
As someone who went through a gallstone-related attack a couple years ago, I don’t wish that on anyone. Several hours of hell.
Hope your well Coach Bowles.
I don’t understand why he’s automatically out. He went
10-6 last season. He doesn’t deserve more than two seasons?
As two others have said Gall Bladder stones are a pain like you never want to have. I was so flipping glad to have that sucker removed, thought I was having a heart attack, and so did the Ambulance crew. Hope he recovers quickly and gets that sucker out.
“Whether it is metal mistakes, ——-”
Are metal mistakes worse than mental mistakes?
The gall stone pain was probably less than watching his team today.