Todd Bowles says he has a gall bladder issue

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2016, 5:58 PM EST

Jets coach Todd Bowles nearly missed Sunday’s game against the Patriots after being hospitalized on Saturday. Setting aside for now the reality that he probably wishes he’d missed the 41-3 thrashing in New England, the bigger question relates to his health.

“I’m OK,” Bowles told reporters after the game. “Chest was hurting, kidney stones, gall bladder, gallstones, got stuck in the pipe. A lot of pain, and kind of went from there. Guess I’ll get something done after the season.”

He said he passed “some tests” and felt “somewhat normal” in order to get clearance to leave the hospital and travel to Massachusetts for the game.

It sounds as if Bowles will have his gall bladder removed after the season. It’s a process that may be only slightly more unpleasant than what he experienced on Sunday, as the Jets have now generated three pathetic, uninspired efforts in their last four games.

“There is no explanation, we are playing bad,” Bowles said. “Whether it is metal mistakes, whether it is turnovers, whether it is lack of making plays, we aren’t doing anything right, right now.”

Today’s embarrassing loss to the Patriots will do nothing to end speculation that Bowles could be fired after next Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Bills. Assuming Rex Ryan is still the Buffalo coach in eight days and returns to New Jersey and gets a win, Bowles could be on his way out after only two seasons on the job.