Todd Bowles will coach Jets from the sideline

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 24, 2016, 11:45 AM EST

Jets coach Todd Bowles is good to go today after a health scare yesterday.

The Jets have announced that Bowles will coach the team from the sideline as usual today against the Patriots in New England.

That may not have seemed likely 18 hours ago, when the Jets announced that Bowles had been hospitalized and was not on the team flight. But after spending a night at the hospital he is reportedly feeling better and ready to work today.

Although the Jets have not provided details of Bowles’ health scare, there were reportedly concerns initially that he was having a heart attack. Fortunately, doctors found that the 53-year-old Bowles is doing fine, and after spending last night in the hospital he’s been given a clean bill of health.