Tom Brady’s day is done after three quarters

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2016, 3:17 PM EST

The Patriots won’t be needing Tom Brady in the fourth quarter against the Jets.

Brady was replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo when the Patriots took possession of the ball late in the third quarter of Saturday’s game. There’s no injury concern beyond not wanting Brady to get injured while running out the clock with a 34-0 lead over the Jets.

Brady ends the day 17-of-27 for 214 yards and three touchdowns and made his best play of the day in the third quarter when he evaded a couple of Jets pass rushers before delivering a strike to Julian Edelman to convert a third down. LeGarrette Blount’s 16th touchdown of the season capped that drive and Brady’s day.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler picked up his second interception of the day on a tipped ball after Blount’s score and that was enough for Bill Belichick to give Garoppolo his first playing time since Week Two.