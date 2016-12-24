Tom Coughlin to interview with Jaguars this week

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2016, 2:07 PM EST

As the Jaguars commence the process of looking for their next head coach, the first person they’ll interview is the first coach in franchise history.

Tom Coughlin, currently an NFL employee, will interview this week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. He’ll be talking to the team about the coach job, and possibly about a job overseeing football operations.

G.M. Dave Caldwell may be more interested in hiring Coughlin to be his employee instead of his boss. Ultimately, however, the prospect of adding Coughlin and a head coach could make the franchise even stronger.

A potential Hall of Famer, Coughlin quickly led the Jaguars to relevance in the mid-1990s. He then won two Super Bowls with the Giants.

As PFT noted on Friday, the other early candidates are Buccaneers defensive coordinator Mike Smith, Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Lineham, and Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. Rapoport has added Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph to the list.