Tyler Lockett carted off, Seahawks trail 14-3 at halftime

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2016, 5:55 PM EST

The first half of Saturday’s game against the Cardinals was going poorly for the Seahawks when they got the ball with about four minutes left in the second quarter.

A Russell Wilson run and a 31-yard pass to Doug Baldwin led to back-to-back first downs to finally get things moving in the right direction and it looked like Wilson hit Tyler Lockett for a 29-yard touchdown on the next play. A review showed Lockett was down on the 1-yard-line, however, and that was the best news on the play.

Lockett stayed down and replays showed that he suffered a nasty right leg injury on the play. His leg was immobilized on the field and he was carted off with what certainly appears to be a season-ending injury. The Seahawks tried two runs and then a pass before opting to go for it on fourth down. Wilson was sacked by Rodney Gunter after a play fake, which didn’t lead to a reaction from Richard Sherman but did get some boos from the Seattle crowd.

That was the fifth sack of the first half for the Cardinals, who led 14-0 at that point thanks to touchdowns by David Johnson and J.J. Nelson. A bad exchange between Carson Palmer and David Johnson on a handoff two plays later gave Seattle the ball back, however, and Steven Hauschka made a field goal after three incompletions to get Seattle on the board before the break.

The shutout might be gone, but the half was still a good one for the Cardinals defense as they allowed 94 yards and overwhelmed Seattle’s offensive line in a fashion that’s been too frequent in Seattle this year.