Tyler Lockett carted off, Seahawks trail 14-3 at halftime

The first half of Saturday’s game against the Cardinals was going poorly for the Seahawks when they got the ball with about four minutes left in the second quarter.
A Russell Wilson run and a 31-yard pass to Doug Baldwin led to back-to-back first downs to finally get things moving in the right direction and it looked like Wilson hit Tyler Lockett for a 29-yard touchdown on the next play. A review showed Lockett was down on the 1-yard-line, however, and that was the best news on the play.
Lockett stayed down and replays showed that he suffered a nasty right leg injury on the play. His leg was immobilized on the field and he was carted off with what certainly appears to be a season-ending injury. The Seahawks tried two runs and then a pass before opting to go for it on fourth down. Wilson was sacked by Rodney Gunter after a play fake, which didn’t lead to a reaction from Richard Sherman but did get some boos from the Seattle crowd.
That was the fifth sack of the first half for the Cardinals, who led 14-0 at that point thanks to touchdowns by David Johnson and J.J. Nelson. A bad exchange between Carson Palmer and David Johnson on a handoff two plays later gave Seattle the ball back, however, and Steven Hauschka made a field goal after three incompletions to get Seattle on the board before the break.
The shutout might be gone, but the half was still a good one for the Cardinals defense as they allowed 94 yards and overwhelmed Seattle’s offensive line in a fashion that’s been too frequent in Seattle this year.
That injury looked horrible. Get well soon, boss.
2016 Seahawks, the only team that can go into Foxborough and beat the Patriots but probably would get shut out by the Browns
is this how a dynasty plays?
Kind of hoping we get put out of our misery in the first round.
This team fell apart.
The demise of the one year dynasty
Flaccid offense.
and now derek carr done for year. ankle injury…..this is why i said in the titans thread about mariotta…..dont play starters!! idiot coaches.
Say what you want but Wilson is still one of the best QBs in the league and I am still picking the Seahawks to represent the NFC in the SB….
Pretty lame the Seahawks couldn’t punch it in for a TD after that great catch by Lockett. Talk about adding insult to an injury.
no wonder green bay beat them..this is a lousy team in a lousy division
leatherface2012 says:
Dec 24, 2016 6:40 PM
________________
You do know that the Titans, Raiders, and Seahawks still have something to play for right? The Raiders are not only trying to win their division but get a 1st round bye, the Seahawks are trying to get a 1st round bye, and the Titans are still fighting to win their division just to make the playoffs. So again tell me why should they had sit their starters? If anybody is showing their idiocy it’s you
Sherman has given up over 100 yards to the cards 5th and 6th string wr.
What was osiris33 saying about the crying protocol earlier?
this is the time of the week when all of the big talking 2012s hide from their keyboards
bleck5 says:
Dec 24, 2016 6:10 PM
——-
You obviously missed the end of the 2nd half where the game was tied, after Seattle had the opportunity to take the lead by one. Haters don’t acknowledge when a team doesn’t give up and fights to the end. Get a life.
skawh says:
Dec 24, 2016 8:12 PM
===================
Check out the time stamp little 12. How could bleck have missed the end of the second half when it hadn’t been played when he made the comment? Instead of talking like a 12 year old about ‘haters’ how about we talk about hyper sensitive children that can’t be bothered with a time stamp instead?