Washington keeps playoff hopes alive with win in Chicago

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 24, 2016, 4:10 PM EST
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 24: Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 and Pierre Garcon #88 of the Washington Redskins celebrate after the Redskins scored their second touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter at Soldier Field on December 24, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images) Getty Images

Washington will need some help to get to the playoffs, but Kirk Cousins & Co. took care of their part of the deal with a win today in Chicago.

Cousins passed for 270 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for two touchdowns, as Washington beat Chicago 41-21.

DeSean Jackson had a big game, with 114 receiving yards, and Pierre Garcon chipped in 94. Chris Thompson had one touchdown rushing and one receiving. Mack Brown sealed the win with a 61-yard rushing touchdown in garbage time.

It was an easy effort against a Bears team that just doesn’t have the personnel: The Bears’ defense was overmatched, and the offense was even worse, with Matt Barkley throwing five interceptions.

Washington still needs some help and will be rooting for the Saints to beat the Buccaneers today, and for the Cowboys to beat the Lions on Monday night. This win doesn’t put Washington in the playoffs by any stretch of the imagination.

But it does keep Washington alive. They head into Week 17 with a chance at the playoffs.

