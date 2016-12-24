Week 16 early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. That usually happens on Sunday, but Christmas has caused a schedule change and Saturday will be the busiest day of the football week. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available a little more than an hour ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Dolphins at Bills
Dolphins: QB Ryan Tannehill, CB Byron Maxwell, LB Jelani Jenkins, WR Leonte Carroo, DB Jordan Lucas, TE Thomas Duarte, TE Dominique Jones
Bills: LB Lerentee McCray, QB Cardale Jones, WR Dez Lewis, T Cordy Glenn, TE Logan Thomas, TE Gerald Christian, DT Jerel Worthy
Falcons at Panthers
Falcons: LB De’Vondre Campbell, TE Austin Hooper, WR Nick Williams, RB Terron Ward, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S Dashon Goldson, OL Wes Schweitzer
Panthers: DE Ryan Delaire, LB Luke Kuechly, LB Jeremy Cash, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, DT Kyle Love, WR Brenton Bersin, T Dan France
Redskins at Bears
Redskins: S Su’a Cravens, CB Quinton Dunbar, QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Matt Jones, C Kory Lichtensteiger, OL Vinston Painter, TE Jordan Reed
Bears: G Eric Kush, CB Cre’von LeBlanc, RB Ka’Deem Carey, S DeAndre Houston-Carson, FB Paul Lasike, LB Jonathan Anderson, WR Daniel Braverman
Chargers at Browns
Chargers: RB Melvin Gordon, T King Dunlap, CB Craig Mager, C Max Tuerk, TE Asante Cleveland, WR Jeremy Butler, DL Kaleb Eulls
Browns: QB Kevin Hogan, QB Josh McCown, RB Darius Jackson, OL Gabe Ikard, DL Tyrone Holmes, DL Stephen Paea, DL Gabe Wright
Vikings at Packers
Vikings: RB Adrian Peterson, FB Zach Line, G Brandon Fusco, WR Laquon Treadwell, QB Taylor Heinicke, G Willie Beavers, DE Stephen Weatherly
Packers: LB Jayrone Elliott, RB James Starks, WR Randall Cobb, QB Joe Callahan, CB Josh Hawkins, C J.C. Tretter, T Kyle Murphy
Titans at Jaguars
Titans: CB Jason McCourty, WR Tre McBride, CB D’Joun Smith, DB Curtis Riley, LB David Bass, G Sebastian Tretola, TE Jace Amaro
Jaguars: WR Allen Hurns, DT Jordan Hill, WR Arrelious Benn, RB Denard Robinson, LB Sean Porter, WR Neal Sterling
Jets at Patriots
Jets: LB Lorenzo Mauldin, DT Steve McLendon, QB Christian Hackenberg, RB Matt Forte, T Donald Hawkins, WR Jalin Marshall, DT Brandin Bryant
Patriots: WR Danny Amendola, LB Dont’a Hightower, RB D.J. Foster, WR Matthew Slater, QB Jacoby Brissett, T LaAdrian Waddle, CB Justin Coleman