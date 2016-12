Posted by Zac Jackson on December 24, 2016, 1:52 PM EST

The Browns are showing signs of life.

They lead the Chargers in the second quarter Saturday, 14-10. Isaiah Crowell has two touchdown runs and the Browns are getting what they want.

The Browns last scored more than one touchdown in a game on Oct. 30.

The Chargers scored on the game’s first drive on a 1-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Gates. The Browns came right back and tied the game on Crowell’s first touchdown run.

Crowell now has four multiple-touchdown games in his career.