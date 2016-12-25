Antonio Brown proves his worth in one season-saving moment

Posted by Mike Florio on December 25, 2016, 7:43 PM EST

Somehow, Antonio Brown slipped through the cracks, sliding all the way to round six in the 2010 draft. He has gone on to become on the best receivers in the NFL, and on Christmas night he made his case for the title of the very best in the league.

With the season on the line and 14 seconds on the clock, Brown caught a short pass on a play that started at the Baltimore four and somehow fought through multiple Ravens defenders to reach the ball across the plane of the end zone for a game-winning touchdown.

The Ravens defenders through whom Brown fought were hardly scrubs. Both linebacker C.J. Mosley and safety Eric Weddle were pulling Brown away from paydirt. At one point, Weddle was blatantly pulling Brown’s facemask.

If Brown hadn’t managed to score, it’s possible that the clock would have expired before the Pittsburgh offense had managed to line up again and kill the clock with a spike. At best, the game would have been headed for overtime.

Browns had 10 catches for 96 yards on the day, but his last catch was far and away the biggest of the game. It also was the biggest of the year, and perhaps the biggest of Brown’s booming career.