Antonio Brown proves his worth in one season-saving moment

Somehow, Antonio Brown slipped through the cracks, sliding all the way to round six in the 2010 draft. He has gone on to become on the best receivers in the NFL, and on Christmas night he made his case for the title of the very best in the league.
With the season on the line and 14 seconds on the clock, Brown caught a short pass on a play that started at the Baltimore four and somehow fought through multiple Ravens defenders to reach the ball across the plane of the end zone for a game-winning touchdown.
The Ravens defenders through whom Brown fought were hardly scrubs. Both linebacker C.J. Mosley and safety Eric Weddle were pulling Brown away from paydirt. At one point, Weddle was blatantly pulling Brown’s facemask.
If Brown hadn’t managed to score, it’s possible that the clock would have expired before the Pittsburgh offense had managed to line up again and kill the clock with a spike. At best, the game would have been headed for overtime.
Browns had 10 catches for 96 yards on the day, but his last catch was far and away the biggest of the game. It also was the biggest of the year, and perhaps the biggest of Brown’s booming career.
Great game….
Much respect to the Ravens. Great game.
What a game. Credit to the Ravens for playing tough as usual, but the Steelers showed some serious heart at the end. Brown, Bell and Ben save the day.
Is Jim Harbaugh on the hot seat?
The Ravens secondary has been costing them games for years now. Webb and Weddle are good against the run but don’t have any range. Tavon Young is good but he’s a rookie and it showed. Jimmy Smith is good, but he’s always hurt, especially in big games, like today (although that’s not why they lost). Until they address that, the Ravens will continue to be an average team.
Best receiver in the NFL. Period.
Proves his worth? Pretty sure he’s proved his worth over the last 4 years
No. Jim is just fine at the U of Michigan. John coaches the Ravens, and I don’t think he’s in any trouble–this year.
Respect to Steelers. Bell and Brown won this game. Ravens D played not to lose.
Wow. Crushing loss to us Ravens fans. Great game, though. Congrats to the Steelers! You guys earned it.
Pats fan here. Glad the Steelers won because they have no chance of winning in NE.
Remember when the Pats played the Ravens a couple weeks ago? There was a play where the Pats strip sacked Flacco. Ed Hochuli inexplicably blew the whistle and ruled forward progress was stopped. Blown call.
Well, on Brown’s TD at the end of the game his forward progress was stopped much, much longer before he stuck his arm out.
Another play there was a Ravens runner whose forward progress was stopped, but he kept fighting and slowly got pushed back about 10 yards. His progress was stopped 5 seconds earlier! The announcers even wondered why it took so long to blow the whistle.
Inconsistent refs. Hochuli is one of the worst there is.
AB is as good as there is, he didn’t have anything to prove.
a1b24312 says:
Dec 25, 2016 7:48 PM
Doubtful. Michigan has been doing real well since he got there.
Business is Boomin’!!!!
Forward progress was not stopped on the Brown catch because his body and the ball were ahead of his legs when he stretched out.
Brown’s left arm is what everyone is talking about, but what about the strength he had, taking on a LB and DB and not go to the ground before extending his arm for the TD! He saved the officials, Mike Tomlin and Big Ben and from controversy. What were the officials watching when Weddle was holding onto Brown’s face mask? What was Ben doing throwing in the field of play with no timeouts and 9 seconds left? And Tomlin acted like they needed more than a FG to keep the game going.
well, he’s no randall cobb right packer fans? in fact no one is as good as green bay. thats why they have won all 50 super bowls
Proves his worth? Um, I think he’s been proving it over and over again over the last few years. Almost too many highlight plays to list. This play was just his latest play.
ABrown is a fantastic player, there’s just no other way to put it.
Would it surprise anyone if Harbaugh(not the Michigan one) threw his hat in the ring for the LA job? A lot of people seem to want it. If Harbaugh isn’t on the hot seat this year, he will be next year. I think his last extension ran through this year. I hate his whiney, blamer attitude, but he is a top 10, maybe top 5 coach.
I don’t think he has proven anything, The Steelers should salvage something for him and trade him to the Eagles for a conditional 7th round draft choice in 2023.
Saved the season?
Pittsburgh was eliminated if they lost?
It was a great play – like he’s supposed make.
You’re a cheerleader – not what you’re supposed to be.