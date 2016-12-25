 Skip to content

Chiefs extend lead to two touchdowns in fourth quarter

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2016, 11:15 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Chiefs haven’t been able to repeat their offensive success of the first half, but their lead has still grown in the fourth quarter.

Cairo Santos hit a 27-yard field goal with just under 12 minutes left in the game to extend Kansas City’s lead to 24-10 over the Broncos. It’s the first time the Chiefs have scored in the second half since Week 13 against the Falcons.

Alex Smith was involved in the two biggest plays on the drive. He ran for 13 yards for one first down and hit tight end Travis Kelce for 15 yards to pick up another. Kelce is up to a career-high and franchise-record 161 yards on the day and a Broncos defense missing Brandon Marshall and T.J. Ward hasn’t been able to keep up with him at all.

The Broncos aren’t dead, but a fumble by Kalif Raymond on the ensuing kickoff makes the odds even longer for a team that needs a win to make the playoffs this year.

9 Responses to “Chiefs extend lead to two touchdowns in fourth quarter”
  1. finjim1020 says: Dec 25, 2016 11:19 PM

    Thanks Chiefs!

  2. rasta74 says: Dec 25, 2016 11:28 PM

    Phins up!!!

  3. tommynatorii says: Dec 25, 2016 11:30 PM

    Miami Dolphins-Playoff bound!!

  4. terripet says: Dec 25, 2016 11:40 PM

    71 for the Broncos is a embarrassment Elway now you see how good manning was and how bad kuby is

  5. harrisonhits2 says: Dec 25, 2016 11:42 PM

    Champs to chumps.

    This is the first time I can ever remember both Super Bowl teams from last season missing the playoffs.

  6. dodgerlakerfan1969 says: Dec 25, 2016 11:44 PM

    So do the Broncos actually try to win next week and give the Chiefs the second seed and bye week? LOL. I could see the low character Broncos throwing the game.

  7. shaggytoodle says: Dec 25, 2016 11:48 PM

    The OC called the play at the end of the game the “Tim TePoe”.

  8. terripet says: Dec 25, 2016 11:50 PM

    Chiefs will do as always Choke in playoffs Denver the quitters have to win and don’t show up joke

  9. erniecohen says: Dec 25, 2016 11:58 PM

    I wonder whether it’s really wise to intentionally humiliate an opponent (with the Poe TD pass) that you are depending on for a win to help you get the #2 seed.

