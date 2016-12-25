Chiefs extend lead to two touchdowns in fourth quarter

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2016, 11:15 PM EST

The Chiefs haven’t been able to repeat their offensive success of the first half, but their lead has still grown in the fourth quarter.

Cairo Santos hit a 27-yard field goal with just under 12 minutes left in the game to extend Kansas City’s lead to 24-10 over the Broncos. It’s the first time the Chiefs have scored in the second half since Week 13 against the Falcons.

Alex Smith was involved in the two biggest plays on the drive. He ran for 13 yards for one first down and hit tight end Travis Kelce for 15 yards to pick up another. Kelce is up to a career-high and franchise-record 161 yards on the day and a Broncos defense missing Brandon Marshall and T.J. Ward hasn’t been able to keep up with him at all.

The Broncos aren’t dead, but a fumble by Kalif Raymond on the ensuing kickoff makes the odds even longer for a team that needs a win to make the playoffs this year.