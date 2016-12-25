Chiefs jump out to early lead at Arrowhead

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2016, 8:47 PM EST

The Chiefs booked a trip to the postseason before the opening kickoff on Sunday night, but they don’t look content to settle for a Wild Card spot.

Kansas City rolled down the field on their first offensive possession against the Broncos and took a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Alex Smith. Smith completed a pair of passes to tight end Travis Kelce on the way to scoring position, but the biggest play of the drive came courtesy of rookie wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill added to his list of big plays with a 28-yard sprint around the right side on third down to take the Chiefs into Denver territory and his ability to bust out long gains figures to remain a factor throughout the rest of the evening.

The Broncos got one first down to open the game, but punted after a pair of incompletions.