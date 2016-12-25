 Skip to content

Chiefs jump out to early lead at Arrowhead

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2016, 8:47 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 18: Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Chiefs booked a trip to the postseason before the opening kickoff on Sunday night, but they don’t look content to settle for a Wild Card spot.

Kansas City rolled down the field on their first offensive possession against the Broncos and took a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Alex Smith. Smith completed a pair of passes to tight end Travis Kelce on the way to scoring position, but the biggest play of the drive came courtesy of rookie wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill added to his list of big plays with a 28-yard sprint around the right side on third down to take the Chiefs into Denver territory and his ability to bust out long gains figures to remain a factor throughout the rest of the evening.

The Broncos got one first down to open the game, but punted after a pair of incompletions.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Denver Broncos, Home, Kansas City Chiefs, Rumor Mill
13 Responses to “Chiefs jump out to early lead at Arrowhead”
  1. bencoates57 says: Dec 25, 2016 8:53 PM

    As a Patriots fan, who am I rooting for here? If the Broncos lose and Miami clinches, Miami has nothing to play for — or do they?

  2. pastabelly says: Dec 25, 2016 8:56 PM

    Patriots at Miami back to 1 pm. 🙂

  3. shaggytoodle says: Dec 25, 2016 9:14 PM

    The Chiefs have the coach of the year in my opinion, EVERYONE contributes. Since October 25 2015 the Cheifs have only lost ONE game by more than 7 points, and if they keep playing unselfish team ball they will be a VERY tough out in the playoffs.

  4. margoadams says: Dec 25, 2016 9:14 PM

    Looks like Denver already have their vacations planned. Shows you how hard it is to make it back to the Super Bowl and how great the Pats are. Making the playoffs 18 times in the Kraft Era.

  5. tedmurph says: Dec 25, 2016 9:14 PM

    Nice mail in by Denver. Now the Pats have to play hard to makke sure of the

  6. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Dec 25, 2016 9:15 PM

    Denver defense has packed it in. They are tired of carrying the offense.

  7. tedmurph says: Dec 25, 2016 9:16 PM

    Nice mail in by Denver. Now the Pats have to play hard to make sure of the #1 seed and Miami is locked in at the #6 seed.

  8. thebuckingdonkey says: Dec 25, 2016 9:16 PM

    243 yds in first quarter? It’s official, Denver D has quit.

  9. 6ball says: Dec 25, 2016 9:22 PM

    .
    Aqib Talib lit into the ineffective Broncos offense last week. This week the Broncos defense gives up 21 first quarter points to the offensively challenged Chiefs.
    .

  10. RE LEE says: Dec 25, 2016 9:30 PM

    4 starters out for the Broncos, this should be easy for the Chiefs. No Ward to maim their players. Good riddance.

  11. tedmurph says: Dec 25, 2016 10:16 PM

    Reid isn’t even the Coach of the AFCWest, Del Rio is. Reid is a good coach, but he’s always just good enough to get you to the brink…and then not get over the top.

  12. shaggytoodle says: Dec 25, 2016 11:10 PM

    tedmurph says:
    Dec 25, 2016 10:16 PM
    Reid isn’t even the Coach of the AFCWest, Del Rio is. Reid is a good coach, but he’s always just good enough to get you to the brink…and then not get over the top.
    _______________________

    I watch every football game I can but I don’t remember every transaction or roster from top to bottom, but while Del Rio has done is great I am happy for him, after being stuck in Jax, where they still haven’t figure it out, I have been saying for 2 years, I love what McKenzie is doing with that roster and that with development a good young team would turn into a great one, while fans were SCREAMING for McKenzie’s head a at the beginning of a season 2 or 3 years ago to stay patient, and that it would be their division when Manning retires, because the Chargers and Chiefs are inconsistent, except the Chiefs aren’t inconsistent….

    I feel that Reid is doing just as well with less talent, He revamped Smith’s career, I feel Carr is more talented at QB, Oak has the WRs, Mack.

    Being late in the season you can just look at the Pro Bowlers and I think Oak has them doubled or close to it.

  13. tedmurph says: Dec 25, 2016 11:36 PM

    Bottom line, the expectations for Oakland prior to the season were not as high as KC. KC was expected to be good, they made the playoffs last year. Oakland is probably gonna win the division and be the #2 seed. Really too bad about Carr. Do all the contortions you want, that’s what COTY means. I can make a better case for Belichick than Reid, but he won’t get it either. No Brady first 4 gms, their 2nd best player(Gronk) on IR, trading one of their best defensive players midseason(C0llins), etc. They’ve lost 2 gms, and one was with a 3rd string rookie QB who went on IR the next week. REid has lost too many big games in his career, going back to Philadelphia.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!