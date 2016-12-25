Chiefs jump out to early lead at Arrowhead

The Chiefs booked a trip to the postseason before the opening kickoff on Sunday night, but they don’t look content to settle for a Wild Card spot.
Kansas City rolled down the field on their first offensive possession against the Broncos and took a 7-0 lead on a 10-yard touchdown run by quarterback Alex Smith. Smith completed a pair of passes to tight end Travis Kelce on the way to scoring position, but the biggest play of the drive came courtesy of rookie wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
Hill added to his list of big plays with a 28-yard sprint around the right side on third down to take the Chiefs into Denver territory and his ability to bust out long gains figures to remain a factor throughout the rest of the evening.
The Broncos got one first down to open the game, but punted after a pair of incompletions.
As a Patriots fan, who am I rooting for here? If the Broncos lose and Miami clinches, Miami has nothing to play for — or do they?
Patriots at Miami back to 1 pm. 🙂
The Chiefs have the coach of the year in my opinion, EVERYONE contributes. Since October 25 2015 the Cheifs have only lost ONE game by more than 7 points, and if they keep playing unselfish team ball they will be a VERY tough out in the playoffs.
Looks like Denver already have their vacations planned. Shows you how hard it is to make it back to the Super Bowl and how great the Pats are. Making the playoffs 18 times in the Kraft Era.
Nice mail in by Denver. Now the Pats have to play hard to makke sure of the
Denver defense has packed it in. They are tired of carrying the offense.
Nice mail in by Denver. Now the Pats have to play hard to make sure of the #1 seed and Miami is locked in at the #6 seed.
243 yds in first quarter? It’s official, Denver D has quit.
Aqib Talib lit into the ineffective Broncos offense last week. This week the Broncos defense gives up 21 first quarter points to the offensively challenged Chiefs.
4 starters out for the Broncos, this should be easy for the Chiefs. No Ward to maim their players. Good riddance.
Reid isn’t even the Coach of the AFCWest, Del Rio is. Reid is a good coach, but he’s always just good enough to get you to the brink…and then not get over the top.
tedmurph says:
Dec 25, 2016 10:16 PM
_______________________
I watch every football game I can but I don’t remember every transaction or roster from top to bottom, but while Del Rio has done is great I am happy for him, after being stuck in Jax, where they still haven’t figure it out, I have been saying for 2 years, I love what McKenzie is doing with that roster and that with development a good young team would turn into a great one, while fans were SCREAMING for McKenzie’s head a at the beginning of a season 2 or 3 years ago to stay patient, and that it would be their division when Manning retires, because the Chargers and Chiefs are inconsistent, except the Chiefs aren’t inconsistent….
I feel that Reid is doing just as well with less talent, He revamped Smith’s career, I feel Carr is more talented at QB, Oak has the WRs, Mack.
Being late in the season you can just look at the Pro Bowlers and I think Oak has them doubled or close to it.
Bottom line, the expectations for Oakland prior to the season were not as high as KC. KC was expected to be good, they made the playoffs last year. Oakland is probably gonna win the division and be the #2 seed. Really too bad about Carr. Do all the contortions you want, that’s what COTY means. I can make a better case for Belichick than Reid, but he won’t get it either. No Brady first 4 gms, their 2nd best player(Gronk) on IR, trading one of their best defensive players midseason(C0llins), etc. They’ve lost 2 gms, and one was with a 3rd string rookie QB who went on IR the next week. REid has lost too many big games in his career, going back to Philadelphia.