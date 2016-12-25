Chiefs keep making big plays, lead 21-7

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2016, 9:17 PM EST

The Chiefs haven’t been known as the most explosive offense over the course of the season, but the Christmas spirit seems to be bringing out the best in them on Sunday night.

They lead 21-7 after tight end Travis Kelce took a short pass from Alex Smith and broke it for an 80-yard touchdown with 53 seconds left in the first quarter. Kelce’s touchdown came less than five minutes after rookie Tyreek Hill scored his 11th touchdown of the season on a 70-yard run.

Those two plays were sandwiched around the only thing that’s gone wrong for the Chiefs so far on Sunday. Broncos safety Justin Simmons picked off a Smith pass and returned it to the five-yard-line. Running back Justin Forsett scored from a yard out a couple of plays later for the only Denver points of the night.

The Broncos offense has been otherwise invisible, which will need to change if they are going to end the night with any playoff hopes.