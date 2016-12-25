 Skip to content

Chiefs take 21-10 lead into locker room at halftime

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2016, 10:13 PM EST
KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 25: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball after catching a pass as free safety Darian Stewart #26 and free safety Justin Simmons #31 of the Denver Broncos defend during the game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images) Getty Images

Broncos coach Gary Kubiak had to break up an argument in the team’s locker room after last week’s loss to the Patriots because cornerback Aqib Talib took issue with left tackle Russell Okung addressing the team following a poor offensive performance.

The Broncos offense hasn’t been great on Sunday night, but members of that unit still might have a few choice words for the defense should Kubiak decide to open the floor to comments again at halftime. The Chiefs rolled up 330 yards in the first half of Sunday night’s game, the first time a Denver defense has given up more than 300 yards in a half since 1981, and lead the game 21-10 at the half.

Kansas City picked up 150 of those yards on two plays, both of which resulted in touchdowns. Rookie wide receiver Tyreek Hill scored on a 70-yard run (and has 102 yards on four carries) and tight end Travis Kelce turned a short pass into an 80-yard score as the Chiefs raced out to a 21-7 lead before the first quarter was over.

The Broncos were more effective in the second 15 minutes as the Chiefs punted twice and missed a field goal, but the offense was only able to generate a pair of field goal attempts when they had the ball. Brandon McManus made one, but failed to convert a fake that had McManus try running for a first down just before halftime.

At 52 yards, it would have been a long field goal try but the thought speaks to how little the Broncos believe in their offense at this point. Given the way their defense played to open the game, they’ll need that to change if their playoff hopes extend beyond this evening.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
6 Responses to “Chiefs take 21-10 lead into locker room at halftime”
  1. gerard33 says: Dec 25, 2016 10:19 PM

    All of the coverage has been very Denver-oriented, as is this article, even though KC is better.

  2. jbaxt says: Dec 25, 2016 10:23 PM

    Chiefs missing out again, thus far anyway, chances to put the nail in the coffin.

    Finish him Danielson!

  3. Flash1287 says: Dec 25, 2016 10:41 PM

    Denver fans all offseason “it doesn’t matter who plays QB”

  4. joetoronto says: Dec 25, 2016 11:11 PM

    That FG for the Chiefs is their first 2nd half score in 4 games.

  5. carloswlassiter says: Dec 25, 2016 11:14 PM

    Maybe Elway should try to get a QB in the off-season.

  6. margoadams says: Dec 25, 2016 11:18 PM

    Osweiler going to the playoffs, Elway & Broncos are not.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!