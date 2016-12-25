Chiefs take 21-10 lead into locker room at halftime

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2016, 10:13 PM EST

Broncos coach Gary Kubiak had to break up an argument in the team’s locker room after last week’s loss to the Patriots because cornerback Aqib Talib took issue with left tackle Russell Okung addressing the team following a poor offensive performance.

The Broncos offense hasn’t been great on Sunday night, but members of that unit still might have a few choice words for the defense should Kubiak decide to open the floor to comments again at halftime. The Chiefs rolled up 330 yards in the first half of Sunday night’s game, the first time a Denver defense has given up more than 300 yards in a half since 1981, and lead the game 21-10 at the half.

Kansas City picked up 150 of those yards on two plays, both of which resulted in touchdowns. Rookie wide receiver Tyreek Hill scored on a 70-yard run (and has 102 yards on four carries) and tight end Travis Kelce turned a short pass into an 80-yard score as the Chiefs raced out to a 21-7 lead before the first quarter was over.

The Broncos were more effective in the second 15 minutes as the Chiefs punted twice and missed a field goal, but the offense was only able to generate a pair of field goal attempts when they had the ball. Brandon McManus made one, but failed to convert a fake that had McManus try running for a first down just before halftime.

At 52 yards, it would have been a long field goal try but the thought speaks to how little the Broncos believe in their offense at this point. Given the way their defense played to open the game, they’ll need that to change if their playoff hopes extend beyond this evening.