David Johnson ties record with 15th straight game of 100+ yards of offense

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2016, 9:55 AM EST

Cardinals running back David Johnson sparked the team’s game-winning drive on Saturday against the Seahawks with a 13-yard gain on a pass from Carson Palmer and that catch also tied a record set by Barry Sanders.

With those yards, Johnson went over 100 yards of total offense for the 15th straight game. Sanders did the same during the 1997 season and Johnson will have an opportunity to go 16-for-16 against the Rams in Week 17.

Johnson also scored three touchdowns in the 34-31 win and now has 33 touchdowns in his first 31 NFL games, which is more than everyone other than Jim Brown, Gale Sayers and Edgerrin James over that period. Palmer called Johnson “spectacular” after the game and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald suggested signing him to an extension as soon as possible.

“You run out of superlatives to describe him,” Fitzgerald said, via ESPN.com. “He does something special every single game we play. I was messing with [general manager] Steve [Keim] earlier. ‘It’s like we need to get his contract down right now because after every game it’s just getting more and more expensive. He’s going to be like 10 percent owner of the franchise by the time his deal is up.”

Johnson looked like he was going to miss out on tying Sanders through three quarters as he had 57 yards from scrimmage, but he had 79 yards, including another 29-yard catch on the winning drive, in the final 15 minutes. The season hasn’t played out as anyone in Arizona would have hoped, but Johnson will keep running back from being a spot they need to address in the offseason.