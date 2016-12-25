 Skip to content

Defenses dominate first half in Pittsburgh

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 25, 2016, 5:48 PM EST
PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Xavier Grimble #85 of the Pittsburgh Steelers catches a 20 yard pass from Ben Roethlisberger #7 in between Albert McClellan #50 and Eric Weddle #32 of the Baltimore Ravens for a touchdown in the first quarter during the gameat Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Getty Images

The defenses dominated the first half of Sunday’s Ravens-Steelers game.

The Steelers hold a 7-6 halftime lead on the Ravens, who have two field goals from Justin Tucker and have squandered at least a couple scoring opportunities. The Ravens were in Pittsburgh territory all five times they had the ball.

The Ravens botched the snap of another field goal early in the second quarter.

The Steelers got their only points on their first drive, an impressive 87-yard march capped by a 20-yard Ben Roethlisberger pass to Xavier Grimble. The Steelers have only 132 total yards.

The Steelers win the AFC North with a win.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
4 Responses to “Defenses dominate first half in Pittsburgh”
  1. whodey420 says: Dec 25, 2016 5:53 PM

    This game is a snooze fest just like the Bengals/Texans
    game last night!

  2. dansardo says: Dec 25, 2016 5:54 PM

    Defenses “dominating” is one view. Two crappy teams from
    a crappy division that are playing a crappy game is another….

  3. 6ball says: Dec 25, 2016 5:57 PM

    .
    Bell has more rushing yards than Roethlisberger has passing yards (67-60). I wasn’t expecting that.
    .

  4. flaccojumpball says: Dec 25, 2016 6:04 PM

    Awesome beginning to the 2nd half. Orr better get that ball to the refs quick. I know those balls are deflated

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!