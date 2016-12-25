Defenses dominate first half in Pittsburgh

The defenses dominated the first half of Sunday’s Ravens-Steelers game.
The Steelers hold a 7-6 halftime lead on the Ravens, who have two field goals from Justin Tucker and have squandered at least a couple scoring opportunities. The Ravens were in Pittsburgh territory all five times they had the ball.
The Ravens botched the snap of another field goal early in the second quarter.
The Steelers got their only points on their first drive, an impressive 87-yard march capped by a 20-yard Ben Roethlisberger pass to Xavier Grimble. The Steelers have only 132 total yards.
The Steelers win the AFC North with a win.
This game is a snooze fest just like the Bengals/Texans
game last night!
Defenses “dominating” is one view. Two crappy teams from
a crappy division that are playing a crappy game is another….
.
Bell has more rushing yards than Roethlisberger has passing yards (67-60). I wasn’t expecting that.
.
Awesome beginning to the 2nd half. Orr better get that ball to the refs quick. I know those balls are deflated