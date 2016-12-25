Defenses dominate first half in Pittsburgh

Posted by Zac Jackson on December 25, 2016, 5:48 PM EST

The defenses dominated the first half of Sunday’s Ravens-Steelers game.

The Steelers hold a 7-6 halftime lead on the Ravens, who have two field goals from Justin Tucker and have squandered at least a couple scoring opportunities. The Ravens were in Pittsburgh territory all five times they had the ball.

The Ravens botched the snap of another field goal early in the second quarter.

The Steelers got their only points on their first drive, an impressive 87-yard march capped by a 20-yard Ben Roethlisberger pass to Xavier Grimble. The Steelers have only 132 total yards.

The Steelers win the AFC North with a win.