Dirk Koetter on benching Doug Martin: I felt Jacquizz Rodgers was better for this game

The Buccaneers played without running back Doug Martin for more than a month earlier this season because of an injury, but it was a coach’s decision that kept Martin out of the lineup against the Saints on Saturday.

Martin was a healthy scratch as the Bucs opted to go with Jacquizz Rodgers, Charles Sims and Peyton Barber in the backfield. The decision came a week after Rodgers was a healthy scratch and coach Dirk Koetter explained after the game that there’s only room for one in the lineup at a time. It was Rodgers’ turn this week and Koetter shut down attempts to draw conclusions about what the decision meant for Martin’s future with the team.

“I’m not going to get into any of that,” Koetter said, via the Associated Press. “We’re blessed with good depth at running back, and this was a decision for today. It is what it is for today, and obviously we have to deal with what comes next.”

Martin said he wanted to play, but that it was the coach’s decision for him to sit out.

Rodgers had 15 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown in the 31-24 loss and has now run for 485 yards on 112 carries this season. Martin has 421 yards on 144 carries, so the performance edge definitely goes to Rodgers. That’s probably not how Tampa envisioned things playing out when they re-signed Martin in the offseason and we’ll see if Koetter’s Saturday decision leads to any others come this offseason.