Dolphins say Bills’ Jerry Hughes head butted a coach

A skirmish broke out on the Dolphins’ sideline during Sunday’s game against the Bills, and a Miami coach took a shot that some Dolphins say was cheap.
It’s hard to tell exactly what happened on the video, but Bills linebacker Jerry Hughes appeared to stick his facemask into the forehead of Dolphins special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi. Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake said that’s what he saw.
“Whatever edge they need — head-butting our coaches — if that’s what they’re trying to do, by all means,” Drake said.
Rizzi did not talk to the media about the incident. Hughes could face a fine, as could several other players involved in the altercation, which began when Bills kicker Dan Carpenter hit Dolphins returner Jakeem Grant on the sideline and then stood over him afterward. There were no penalties called despite several players pushing and shoving on the sideline.
If Hughes head butted a coach, he should be disciplined, but Rizzi should have stayed away from that scene. He looked like a fool.
As a Buffalonian, and a life long Bills fan, I’m embarrassed to what has become of our team under the leadership of Russ Brandon, Doug Whaley and Rex Ryan.
Coach was a clown trying to get involved in the scuffle. Lucky he didn’t get laid out!
Is that wrong? Because where I come from, people head-butt coaches all the time.
You can tell Rizzi was trying to keep more players from getting involved.
Rizz is one of the most respected coaches in the organization- why do you think he has lasted three different coaching staffs
I hate both teams, so in my impartial opinion it looks like the ST coach was intent on picking his own fight 10 feet away from the actual fight, Hughes bumped into him, and the Dolphins coach was mainly upset that his plan of milking another 15 yards out of the ordeal didn’t pay off and all he got was a helmet in the face.
Also worth pointing out is the fact that Dan Carpenter was the same guy complaining about cheap shots just a few weeks ago. And if the Bills actually wanted to make a point they should have played better and won the game.
Again. Impartial here.
A jills player taking a cheap shot? I’m amazed. Apparently low class behavior isn’t restricted to the fans in barfalo.
Taken down by a kicker…
No class from a team with no class, a HC with no class and a town with no class.
Just suck baby.
hit of the week..
the officiating was terrible and Hughes is a punk. And Carpenter should worry about not hitting the uprights instead of hitting someone out of bounds. So glad he is not in Miami the guy blows!
and it was a clean and legit hit because the returner may have stepped out but he turned up field and kept running as he was hit. No attempt to slow down or give up on the play. Watch the replay again and again. Nothing wrong with the hit other than the loser got jacked up by the kicker.
Besides you won the game… grow up
Lol at a 6’5 kicker hitting the smallest player in the league and trying to flex afterwards. Especially after a 40 yard return.
That was his best hit all day. Like every other Dolphin that got contact from a Bills defender, he stayed on his feet
Stay away from his own sideline? Dude, he’trying to have his players from getting penalized. That’s a classless move by Hughes but what can you expect from a Rex Ryan Led team?
These Div rivalries are great especially when you win and you beat Mr Bo Jangles.
torero71 says:
Dec 25, 2016 7:16 AM
You can tell Rizzi was trying to keep more players from getting involved.
If that’s the case, he should have focused on the Dolphins and not the Bills. He’s not the coach of the Bills and most Bills have no clue who he is. He’s lucky that he didn’t get hurt. Hughes could have hurt him. That was a tap and that’s why he didn’t get hurt.
Not a good sign when the toughest guy on your team is your kicker.
I saw Coach Rizzi shove Bills safety Corey Graham and that’s when Jerry Hughes took exception and got in the coaches face. I wouldn’t call it a head butt. However you could tell by Jerry’s body language and the look in the coaches eyes that Jerry made sure to let him know what was going to happen to him if he put his hands on a teammate again…
Didn’t watch this or any other game except the Pats as usual these days but reading the article and comments it seems like –
Obvious taunting no penalty
Obvious fighting no penalty
Head butting a coach no penalty
Yet other games we see tiny infractions nowhere near these drawing penalties for taunting, unnecessary roughness and similar things.
Once again the officials are a total and utter incompetent joke, that’s what I take away from this.
Even with Tyrod having the game of his life and the Dolphins playing with their backup QB and 5/11 of their defensive starters injured, the pathetic Bills came up short.
Where now are all the Bills fans who were trolling the article about all the Dolphins injuries saying we’d be doomed at the Ralph?
Heck, Rizzi could’ve put a helmet on and gashed the Buffalo D himself. They’re awful.
Is it 17 years now that the Bills haven’t made the playoffs? That’s a pretty long time for their fans to still be talking trash. Hate to call them sore losers but those shoes look like they fit.
beachsidejames says:
Dec 25, 2016 9:53 AM
Is it 17 years now that the Bills haven’t made the playoffs? That’s a pretty long time for their fans to still be talking trash. Hate to call them sore losers but those shoes look like they fit.
Precisely. No team in the league has a longer playoff drought. They even edge the Browns by 3 years on that one! Buffalo last made it in 1999, Cleveland in 2002.
If it were me, I wouldn’t run my mouth and get in the face of a man bigger than me, who’s wearing a helmet.
Dan Carpenter kicked like Karen Carpenter..lol
#shankman
Lol at a 6’5 kicker hitting the smallest player in the league and trying to flex afterwards. Especially after a 40 yard return.
Its the kicker bro. Its still embarassing
Wow, google must be inaccurate since it’s saying the Dolphins haven’t played in a playoff game since 2000!
Playoff game victory droughts {per Googgle}
Team Last playoff game win Seasons Since Win
Detroit Lions 1991 NFC Divisional Playoffs* 25
Buffalo Bills 1995 AFC Wild Card Playoffs 21
Cleveland Browns 1994 AFC Wild Card Playoffs 19
Miami Dolphins 2000 AFC Wild Card Playoffs 16
So Miami fans you are proud of your record? 16 years without making the playoffs?!?
jmdanieli says:
Dec 25, 2016 10:45 AM
george1859 says:
Dec 25, 2016 6:36 AM
As a Buffalonian, and a life long Bills fan, I’m embarrassed to what has become of our team under the leadership of Russ Brandon, Doug Whaley and Rex Ryan.
Look on the bright side…
It’s not that much different than before.