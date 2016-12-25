Dolphins say Bills’ Jerry Hughes head butted a coach

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 25, 2016, 6:09 AM EST

A skirmish broke out on the Dolphins’ sideline during Sunday’s game against the Bills, and a Miami coach took a shot that some Dolphins say was cheap.

It’s hard to tell exactly what happened on the video, but Bills linebacker Jerry Hughes appeared to stick his facemask into the forehead of Dolphins special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi. Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake said that’s what he saw.

“Whatever edge they need — head-butting our coaches — if that’s what they’re trying to do, by all means,” Drake said.

Rizzi did not talk to the media about the incident. Hughes could face a fine, as could several other players involved in the altercation, which began when Bills kicker Dan Carpenter hit Dolphins returner Jakeem Grant on the sideline and then stood over him afterward. There were no penalties called despite several players pushing and shoving on the sideline.