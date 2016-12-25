Drew Brees closing in on his fifth 5,000-yard season

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 25, 2016, 1:11 PM EST

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is the only player in NFL history to pass for 5,000 yards in a season more than once. This year, Brees is likely to do it for the fifth time.

Brees has an NFL-high 4,858 passing yards this season, meaning he’ll almost certainly top 5,000 yards for the season in Week 17. Brees leads the league in passing by more than 200 yards over Washington’s Kirk Cousins, who has 4,630 passing yards this season, meaning Brees is a virtual lock to finish as the league leader for the seventh time in his career.

The rate at which Brees puts up yardage is unprecedented in NFL history: Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Dan Marino and Matthew Stafford have each reached 5,000 yards once, and no one else has ever done it at all. If the 37-year-old Brees stays healthy for two more years, he’s likely to pass both Brett Favre and Manning and move into first place all-time in total passing yards.

It’s been a disappointing season for the Saints, who are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but Brees has added another strong season to his Hall of Fame résumé.