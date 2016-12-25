Drew Brees closing in on his fifth 5,000-yard season

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is the only player in NFL history to pass for 5,000 yards in a season more than once. This year, Brees is likely to do it for the fifth time.
Brees has an NFL-high 4,858 passing yards this season, meaning he’ll almost certainly top 5,000 yards for the season in Week 17. Brees leads the league in passing by more than 200 yards over Washington’s Kirk Cousins, who has 4,630 passing yards this season, meaning Brees is a virtual lock to finish as the league leader for the seventh time in his career.
The rate at which Brees puts up yardage is unprecedented in NFL history: Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, Dan Marino and Matthew Stafford have each reached 5,000 yards once, and no one else has ever done it at all. If the 37-year-old Brees stays healthy for two more years, he’s likely to pass both Brett Favre and Manning and move into first place all-time in total passing yards.
It’s been a disappointing season for the Saints, who are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, but Brees has added another strong season to his Hall of Fame résumé.
Kind of baffling Brees has only made one deep yet successful playoff run
Gotta love the dome
One-dimensional offenes + usually terrible defense = lots of passing yards.
got to keep padding those stats in garbage time
Bress is way underrated. He’s definitely top 5
He did get the one SB win.
Outside of that he reminds me of Marino.
passing ststs win you individual awards, running game wins you championships
Pity most of those yards were thrown in garbage time.
GM Mickey Loomis has completely wasted the Brees era
Drew is the real deal and has been his whole career. Unlike cam who’s a complete joke. Has had only one good season. Worst mvp ever.
Matt Ryan has frequently been shut out in the playoffs. Brees is one of the all time great QBs but he cannot play defense. Yeah the crap defenses pad his yards a little but they also mean less TDs due to few turnovers in opposing territory and long opposing time of possession, and more turnovers due to having to throw into double coverage playing from behind. With a better defense, Brees would have less yards but amazing stats in qb rating, TDs, TD:INT, etc.
Always thought Brees was underrated when it came to top QB discussion with Brady and Peyton . Brees will likely end up with better stats than Peyton too bad he never had a decent defense.
That’s not necessarily a good thing. Reason why he has so many yards is because they always lacked a run game and they play from behind alot, minus maybe a 2 year stretch when they were actually a contender.
Cheer up Charger nation, at least you can root for this.
His fifth 5,000 yard season but his sixth non-winning season in New Orleans. That said, without him, New Orleans would be a southern version of Cleveland or San Francisco.
BFD, his team sucks, yet again. Garbage yardage ftw.
“Garbage time” yardage?!
You idiots don’t even watch the games.
passing ststs win you individual awards, running game wins you championships
Tell that to Minnesota.
Man you guys with the comments are way too harsh on Brees. He’s not perfect but that guy is one of the best of his generation.
1999 – Tim Couch, McNabb, Akili Smith, Culpepper, shaun King, Aaron Brooks
2000 – Pennington, Carmazzi, Brady, Bulger
2001 – Mike Vick, Drew Brees, Chris Weinke, AJ Feely
2002 – Carr, Harrington, McCown Gerrard, Patrick Ramsey
2003 – Palmer, Leftwich, Boller, Grossman, Simms.
Brees was drafted in 2001, those are the ‘name’ QB’s drafted 2 years before and after that year. Who would you rather have from this list? Brady, and thats it.
Bunch of foolish haters on PFT, give the man his dues.
And the Saints are closing in on another losing season since Brees got paid…
Since when did winning one Superbowl pardon a QB from Failure every season there after?…
Give me Eli Manning over Brees any day!!! Eli has more Superbowls than Brees and hasn’t handicapped the Giants from being Contenders year in and year out…
I’m a Giants fan who has no problem saying this. After Brady, Brees is next in line, followed by Rodgers. If his teams had a consistently good defense, he would have more than 1 ring. Anyone who disputes this is not a football knowledgeable fan.
219 INTs in this day of defenses being handcuffed is the most embarrassing stat in sports. 219 reasons Brees cant take his team anywhere without the refs help.
Brees and his Coach to the Rams for a first round pick and they win the division the first year.
His 24 million in salary is more than the Patriots defensive front seven. Do the math.
Brees is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time no question. If the saints could’ve put together another super bowl season or two there wouldn’t be as many haters.
Most football fans are mouth breathers who dont have a very…diverse, cultured view of the world, and they simply cannot see past their own fandom.
Imagine Brees with Belichick’s defenses.
For those who say it’s garbage time, you don’t watch the games. More often than not, the games are back-and-forth shootouts because they have no defense. Brees has to score to keep up and to keep the defense off the field. This year, the defense gave up big leads in the 4Q or ST allowed blocked FG’s to lose the game.
For those who say it is because they have no running game, look at the teams with a worse running game and tell me about their passing yards. Vikings, Lions, Rams, Giants, Ravens, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Jags, Browns, Bucs, Seahawks, Colts, Packers, Bears and Steelers. Some of those teams have decent QB’s, so they must be close to 5000, right? Closest is Rivers with 3929. If being one dimensional was the reason, you’d think NFL defenses would plan for that and stop him.
GM Mickey Loomis has completely wasted the Brees era
I disagree… unfortunately Loomis has had no salary cap to work with since so much was tied up with one player (Brees).
Ironically the Brees era is responsible for the shortcomings of the Saints during the Brees era. Imagine how few SBs the Pats would have won if Brady demanded a high salary.
He’s a great quarterback, but better numbers don’t make him a better quarterback than Brady. It’s a different type of offense. Still, nobody really hates on Brees. There’s no reason to. He’s fun to watch and a great passer.
Brees counts as $17M towards the salary cap this year. That’s less than most of the good QBs. Its not his fault they’ve missed on FAs and draft picks. That’s why the Saints aren’t in the playoffs, not his salary.
The number impressive and
I like Brees as a player .However when looking at all of the passing records that being broken one must take into account the rule changes that protect the QBs and WRs .
What used to be a great defensive play , jacking someone up or drilling them into the ground is now a penalty. There were no defenseless receivers and helmet to helmet hits to prevent a catch were great plays.
Congrats to Drew and all of the present day players. The game is safer, but keep these things in mind when comparing records to past players accomplishments.
Passing records means nothing these days.With all the new rules favoring the offense, all these passing and receiving records mean nothing. I am not a Dolphins fan by any means but Dan Marinos 1984 season is by far the greatest passing season by far. Its not even close. I’m actually a former 49er fan who beat the Miami that year.
The great players go into the HoF.
The great teams win Championships.
Why are Pats fans on here talking about Tom Brady?
This article is about Drew Brees’ accomplishment. The narcissism is nauseating.
Coincidentally, I was looking at the single season passing leaders the other day. I think he has something crazy like 3 of the top 5, 5 of the top 10, and 7 of the top 13 passing seasons in history.
Look at his efficiency stats, too. #1 All-time in completion %, top 10 in QB Rating, net and adjusted YPA, etc. He didn’t rack up stats in garbage desperation time, and he wasn’t captain checkdown either.
People act like this guy is responsible for defense, too, or something.
Also, I was a kid during the Marino era and I don’t really remember people putting him down for not being Joe Montana. Instead, most fans and analysts would talk about how he was such a great QB and it was a shame his teams weren’t that great. The teams wasted an all-time elite QB. Heck, people even say stuff like that about some of Brees’ contemporaries who aren’t as good. And Brees actually WON a SB.
I think Dan Fouts was a first-ballot HOFer. For his era he was crazy prolific. Compare his career (or any HOF QG) to Brees. Brees had a higher peak for longer and won.
Give me Eli Manning over Brees any day!!! Eli has more Superbowls than Brees and hasn't handicapped the Giants from being Contenders year in and year out…
Perception is everything. In spite of being in the league for 3 fewer years Eli has out earned Brees by $24M. No active player has been paid more than Eli and he is second all time only to Peyton.
Indoor QB.
I disagree… unfortunately Loomis has had no salary cap to work with since so much was tied up with one player (Brees).
It's the other way around. The Saints have $72M in dead money between this year and last. Loomis is the reason Brees doesn't have more to work with. If any other GM handcuffed his team the way Loomis has it would be a huge story but somehow not only does he stay employed but no one talks about it.
Drew……feel free to have your best game of the year this coming Sunday……from a down for the count Seahawk fan
Kind of baffling Brees has only made one deep yet successful playoff run
It's called a TEAM sport. How many SB's has TB had in spite of having the smartest coach in football? 3 early in his career, on very strong defensive teams, and 10 years with 2 SB losses, and 1 SB gifted to him by virtue of an obvious faulty play call.

It's teams that make DEEP runs. No QB can do it alone.
It’s teams that make DEEP runs. No QB can do it alone.
Current day Dan Fouts, except Fouts had better weapons, but no defense or running game to speak of. Imagine if Brees had guys like Winslow, John Jefferson or Charlie Joiner to throw to.
It’s nuts to compare different QB’s to other QB’s on entirely different teams. It’s just nuts! If QB’s aren’t dealing with the same circumstances, read teams, all these comparison’s mean squat.
After reading some of the comments here it’s not surprising the outrage of fan voting during the pro bowl. Football fans have to be some of the dumbest people on the planet. At least if this comment section is of any reference. Morons count rings. Marino has zero. It’s an extremely difficult league and to win one super bowl is an amazing accomplishment. He shatters records almost every week and people talk about garbage time yards?? The Saints have lost maybe one or two games all year by more than one score score. Not sure where these idiots are getting the garbage time from. He leads the league in yards and tds yet these idiot fans don’t vote him to the pro bowl. Drew and the offense has never been the issue of their mediocre seasons. It’s been fielding the worst defenses in the history of the NFL.
It takes a special kind of idiot to post some the stuff I’m reading. Garbage time yards? 6 of their 8 losses this year were by 6 or less points. IDIOTS !!
QB’s are hired to put up yds. Brees is the best at that. To the morons who say TB is the goat, when TB steps on the field by himself and wins a SB, then he’s the goat. Until then, he’s a goat breeder, and Brees is the best.
The money tied up in Brees is comparable to most franchise QBs. The money tied up in Spiller, Byrd, Gallette, Browner, et al, is what has hurt the Saints.
@squawh
” How many SB’s has TB had in spite of having the smartest coach in football? ”
The answer to your question is 6. No player in history has eclipsed that number. Many believe that the Brady has an opportunity to add to his record this year.
Another 5,000 yard season and ? Nada. In the grand scheme of thing ? Bree’s is a hometown hero and it ends there. NO Blows. Always will always has
All you knuckle dragging, mouth breathers would love to have Drew Brees on your team. Hate is an ugly word.
@squawh
” How many SB’s has TB had in spite of having the smartest coach in football? ”
——–
The answer to your question is 6. No player in history has eclipsed that number. Many believe that the Brady has an opportunity to add to his record this year.
Yes, but the point made is TB has underacheived given the teams and coaching he’s played with for 15 years. TB has had one serious injury. He’s been fortunate.
Brees has played on 2 different teams. None with the personnel and coaching of TB.
Brees, imo, has overachieved considering his teams and coaching. How many years did Brady have to live with Ryan as his teams defensive coach? Imagine Brees with BB!
You’re terribly uninformed. Go eat some Christmas turkey.
I personally want to see Brady receive the Lombardi from Goodell. Tom should give him noogies on national TV…
jasons81
Hey Jason, how about you go look at the moves that Loomis has made and get back to us.
Jairus Byrd 6 years 56 million
CJ Spiller 4 years 18 million
They have $40 million in dead money from Spiller, Gallete, Browner, Keenan Lewis. That’s about 25% of the salary cap on players who are no longer on the Saints roster and plus some big money to Byrd who has been awful. And you’re giving Loomis a pass on that because Brees is making the going rate for starting QB’s in the NFL? Dumb. Have some information on what the Saints cap situation is and the moves Loomis has made before you just pin this all on Brees having a big contract.
jasons81 says:
GM Mickey Loomis has completely wasted the Brees era
I disagree… unfortunately Loomis has had no salary cap to work with since so much was tied up with one player (Brees).
Ironically the Brees era is responsible for the shortcomings of the Saints during the Brees era. Imagine how few SBs the Pats would have won if Brady demanded a high salary.
I like Drew Brees. Packer fan.
He wants to know.
skawh says:
Dec 25, 2016 3:51 PM
Yes, but the point made is TB has underachieved given the teams and coaching he’s played with for 15 years.
Your lack of knowledge is exceeded only by your willingness to exhibit it. That little 12 grudge continually colors your judgement almost as much as your lack of pre 2t012 knowledge. Did Marino underachieve? How about Montana? Both of them accomplished less with more.
We get that the Meanie McMeanster Patriots broke your dynasty dream please stop pretending that your constant dogging of Brady and the Patriots is driven by anything else. Maybe you could tell us again how New England is a racist organization for having white receivers at least that was funny. Like Belichick would care if a good player on an acceptable contract was blue with yellow polka dots.
For those who say “you don’t watch the games”; the guy couldn’t play until the NFL started to penalize the defenses for everything. Illegal contact comes up and suddenly he’s a superstar.
He pads his stats because he never comes out of games even down 40 points and he is going to play next week even though it’s a pointless game. He’s the Ichiro of NFL, stats matter, wins don’t.
Check his splits, all of this is true.
Brees is 39-63 .382 in Regular Season games where he’s had to carry his team (40+ Pass Attempts).
For comparison sake…
Peyton Manning 43-40 .518
Tom Brady 42-21 .667
The print is, Brees plays in a lot of shootouts and doesn’t win the majority of them.
In games where the defense allows 25+ Points
Brees 25-72 .258
P. Manning 30-63 .323
Brady 31-33 .484
Same deal, Brees plays in a lot of shootouts and doesn’t win the majority of them.
In games decided by 7 points or less
Brees 57-52 .523
P. Manning 77-40 .658
Brady 65-29 .691
Brees can win close games but at slightly more than half, not near the level of Brady & Manning.
Brees is a very prolific QB who benefitted from a pass-friendly offense and dome while having to overcome a bad defense for most of his career, a sure HOFer but is not on the same level as Brady and Manning (especially Brady).
Wow, zero championships.
So very few teams play true bump-and-run coverage to make it more difficult on the passing game. But more prevalent the problem is that far too many teams play zone coverages, which merely surrender yards — even more so to offenses of greater prowess.
The fact is that the NFL really doesn’t play pass defense anymore. Tight ends are allowed free releases, defensive backs are drafted for their coverage skills — yet placed in zones — and most teams have passing offenses that throw primarily short and often.
Drew Brees is without question a badass quarterback, but his 5,000-yard seasons are greatly assisted by a watered-down NFL where hype is put on passing yardage gained, but his teams have been recently woeful.
“Zero championships” ? One for sure. He just kept your Vikings from being 5 times Super Bowl LOSER!
Some idiot posted earlier he had only one successful playoff run. Well, he’s been to the NFCCG twice, winning one and a Lombardi and was a Super Bowl MVP. Too bad for the poor defenses otherwise he’d have a few more.
porkchopmoon says:
Dec 25, 2016 3:56 PM
I personally want to see Brady receive the Lombardi from Goodell. Tom should give him noogies on national TV…
If NE wins the SB, Goodell would give the Lombardi to Kraft.