Jack Del Rio on Derek Carr: Obviously it’s a big setback

The Raiders have won each of their last two games, but the postgame response was very different in Week 15 than it was on Saturday.
In Week 15, the Raiders got to celebrate their first playoff berth since 2002 while looking ahead to a shot at clinching the AFC West title and a first-round bye. Quarterback Derek Carr fractured his fibula on Saturday, though, and that made for a far more muted celebration tinged with wistfulness about what Carr’s loss means to their hopes of making noise come the postseason.
For left tackle Donald Penn, postgame musings centered on the fact that linebacker Trent Cole tackled Carr on the play that ended with his injury. Cole was Penn’s man and was able to get to Carr after Penn slipped while initially pushing him past the pocket. Penn said he was “very disappointed in myself,” but coach Jack Del Rio said it will be up to Penn and the rest of the team to step up in support of Matt McGloin.
“Teams have to find a way to pick up and move on,” Del Rio said, via CSNBayArea.com. “We’ll rally around the next guy as best we can. That’s what you do. It’ll be incumbent on the offensive line and the backs to do more. The defense must do more. As a team, pick it up and do more to fill in. Obviously, it’s a big setback.”
As good as Carr has been this season, the team hasn’t won 12 games on the back of one player so Del Rio’s approach is a reasonable one in addition to being the only one available to the Raiders in the wake of Carr’s injury.
Now would be nice to see Aldon Smith reinstated. Mario Edwards made his presence felt against the Colts. That would make the Raider D much better, with an offense that will still be able to move the ball. How many times has a team with game manager Qb and a tough bend but don’t break Defense made a lot of noise in the playoffs ? Of course Carr’s Clutch In The Fourth and last Two minutes of The Half Heroics will be missed. LETS GO BRONCOS BEAT THE CHIEFS!!
It’s extremely rare for a backup QB on a playoff caliber team to lead said team to the promised land.
The ’72 Dolphins found out themselves in the AFC TG, when Bob Griese had to save the day after Earl Morrill was ineffective. While the Raiders are obviously more than a one man team, the QB position is the most important one on the field.
Before the season, some folks thought the Denver Broncos would be just fine with untested QBs, and that idea blew up in their faces. Plug and play seldom works in the NFL.
Another issue which needs to be discussed is why Carr was in the game with a 19 point lead and only 11 minutes remaining. If the backup comes in and a fumbled snap leads to a TD, the Raiders could always have put Carr back into the game.
Iam not a Raider fan as Iam a life long Chiefs fan but just let me say this to all Raider fans. Iam very sorry to hear this as you guys are having such a super great season. I hate injuries period. The Chiefs are also plagued with “Key” injuries. So again, Iam very sorry to hear this. Merry Christmas to all.
You are delusional son. An Andy Reid coached team will never beat a BB coached team in the postseason……ever.
Its hard to beat a BB “coached” team in the post season, when that BB “coached” team cheats.
As has been proven twice now with forfeited draft picks and record fines.
KC will EARN its championship.
Every title obtained by BB is UNearned, and are tainted
“Every title obtained by BB is UNearned, and are tainted”
Yes people who don’t understand 5th grade science or that every team steals signals and that it’s not illegal believe that.
You only humiliate yourself and show your lack of understanding of what happened with that comment.
Belichick owns Reid. Reid is the worst clock management coach I’ve ever seen in 50+ years of watching the NFL. He is a good coach but has some serious flaws.
Just a few years ago you Chefs were 0/6 in the AFC West…I find it funny since moving to KS from California how once you leave the KC metro you are more likely to see people wearing Raiders, Cowboys or Steelers gear.
I was hoping that the Raiders and Patriots could have met in New England for a replay of the ” tuck rule” game. The Raiders are going to be hard pressed to get deep in the playoffs without their starting QB.
Hi Jack (oopps). Raider Nation wants to know why Carr was playing with 10 minutes left and a 19 point lead? And why was he passing when your ground game gashing the Colts? Oh Jacky Boy, you got se splainin’ to do. Tick tock!
