Jared Goff: I promise we will get it fixed

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2016, 2:19 PM EST

The 49ers have gone 3-16 in their last 19 regular season games and all three of those wins have come against the Rams with Saturday’s 22-21 victory snapping a losing streak that started after a season-opening win over Los Angeles.

That helps explain why the Rams are going to continue their run of seasons without a winning record to 13 years. A new coach will be charged with ending that streak and quarterback Jared Goff will have a lot to do with that coach’s eventual success or failure.

Saturday showed that there’s a lot of work to do on offense as Goff went 11-of-24 for 90 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions and the team ran for 99 yards on 29 carries. After the loss, Goff vowed that the team will be better in 2017.

“I’ll say this to all the fans and everybody that came out today, we’re appreciative and understand where we are,” Goff said, via the team’s website. “We know that they understand where we are. It’s just hard, I know they see it — it’s hard in the locker room, it’s hard for all of us. But I promise you guys it will get fixed. [I’ll give] everything in my heart and soul to get it all fixed.”

The Rams traded next year’s first- and third-round picks to Tennessee in the trade that netted them Goff, so they are without some ammunition to use toward making improvements. That won’t make things easy, but the Rams have been bad enough on offense that it was going to be difficult regardless of how many picks they have in their pocket.