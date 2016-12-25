Jared Goff: I promise we will get it fixed

The 49ers have gone 3-16 in their last 19 regular season games and all three of those wins have come against the Rams with Saturday’s 22-21 victory snapping a losing streak that started after a season-opening win over Los Angeles.
That helps explain why the Rams are going to continue their run of seasons without a winning record to 13 years. A new coach will be charged with ending that streak and quarterback Jared Goff will have a lot to do with that coach’s eventual success or failure.
Saturday showed that there’s a lot of work to do on offense as Goff went 11-of-24 for 90 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions and the team ran for 99 yards on 29 carries. After the loss, Goff vowed that the team will be better in 2017.
“I’ll say this to all the fans and everybody that came out today, we’re appreciative and understand where we are,” Goff said, via the team’s website. “We know that they understand where we are. It’s just hard, I know they see it — it’s hard in the locker room, it’s hard for all of us. But I promise you guys it will get fixed. [I’ll give] everything in my heart and soul to get it all fixed.”
The Rams traded next year’s first- and third-round picks to Tennessee in the trade that netted them Goff, so they are without some ammunition to use toward making improvements. That won’t make things easy, but the Rams have been bad enough on offense that it was going to be difficult regardless of how many picks they have in their pocket.
Bust
Goff was and is a loser. Look at see who Cal beat when he was the starter. 1aa squads, MW Schools, and middle to the bottom of the Pac 12. I laugh that people were calling this guy Matt Ryan. People forget that Matt Ryan played in a pro style offense at BC. Still waiting for a first round air raid qb to show anything/something at the next level.
Run and Shoot 2.0
its a shame the illuminati is keeping Tebow out of the NFL. Rams would be in the playoffs.
And exactly how do you plan on “getting it fixed”. You hear this a lot but there is no plan on how to do it. Despite what some experts say this roster has so many holes in it and the management team of Kroenke and Demhoff in place for several years has no clue/doesn’t care what happens. Remember these people him allowed Jeff Fisher to stay for five dreadful years so why all of a sudden has the light bulb go on and they now decide the can fix it? There is not enough explosives available to “blow it up” and start over!
Welcome to Kroenke’s world of sports management!
What’s he played… Like 6 quarters? Lol
How many of you don’t remember QB’s being drafted and sitting for 3 years minimum before playing? And since those days NFL offenses became more complex!
It’s typical millenial thinking that a non NFL QB should be able to walk off the street and without a Dallas OL execute at a high level.
That’s expecting too much too soon. And so typical from a me me me generation. What happened to working hard and improvement? QB’s today aren’t allowed that opportunity by young fans and greedy NFL owners, imo.
I also remember them keeping their mouth shut til they achieved more than 30 pass attempts…
Not enough draft picks and a cheap owner who already has to pay extra millions to buy out Fisher while he’s paying a new head coach a new huge salary.
Seems unlikely Kroenke will spend enough money in the FA market to make up for the lack of picks and paying 2 head coaches.
Not to mention the coaching pool is limited as is the coaching talent that will be out there. They could as easily as not end up with a worse HC than Fisher was.
Classic Ram move……trade up in a weak QB draft year….give away a bunch of picks to select a guy who has no business being on the field in the NFL. They need Pete Carroll to come and find a ton of talented rookie free agents to grow their offensive talent.
McDaniels Coach and Garrapolo QB: a second in 2017 and another in 2018 drafts will do it.
Nice pic of the uni’s they should be wearing.
We were just expecting him to be able to help get us a W against a 1-13 team.That ain’t unreasonable.
90 passing yards and two INT against the worst defense in the league? That simply will not do, rookie or no.
Now, I will say it’s good to see Goff take ownership of the team’s failures. And at such a young age, he’s got time to right the ship.
The problem with the Rams for at least 15 years has been the inability to scout and judge talent, including college, NFL free agents and their own roster. Since Vermeil traded with the Jets to select HOF Orlando Pace, and later Tory Holt, the Rams record is dismal. Occasional hits like Aaron Donald are the exceptions that prove the rule. Organizations go bad from the top down and get better from the top down. Rams fans will have to wait until new ownership is in place. Could be years….
“Rams fans will have to wait until new ownership is in place.”
We had crappy ownership when Vermeil was there too.
Georgia was not a good owner, not by any definition. And the Rams won a SB anyway.